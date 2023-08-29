RUSHING
Herman Jackson (Gar-Field) 24-175, 2 TDs vs. Unity Reed
Matt Brown (Osbourn Park) 14-159 yards, 3 TDs vs. Manassas Park
Jeffrey Overton Jr. (Freedom-Woodbridge) 9-111, 3 TDs vs. Coolidge
Nico Orlando (Brentsville) 19-106, 3 TDs vs. Sherando
PASSING
Colton Kilmer (Gainesville) 23-31-0, 315, 6 TDs vs. Potomac
Denari Hill (Woodbridge) 10-22-0, 299, 2 TDs vs. Colonial Forge
Tristan Evans-Trujillo (Freedom-Woodbridge) 12-13-0, 285, 4 TDs vs. Coolidge
Caleb Alexander (Brentsville) 9-18-1, 147 vs. Sherando
George Hall III (Colgan) 8-17-0, 129, 2 TDs vs. Lake Braddock
Terry Walden (Gar-Field) 7-11-0, 115, 1 TD vs. Unity Reed
Adrian Cabrera (Osbourn Park) 7-12-0, 113, 3 TDs vs. Manassas Park
RECEIVING
Trevor Moody (Gainesville) 8-108, 2 TDs vs. Potomac
Aiden McClafferty (Gainesville) 7-157, 1 TD vs. Potomac
Justin Musselman (Forest Park) 6-34 vs. Mountain View
EJ Reid (Freedom-Woodbridge) 5-165, 1 TD vs. Coolidge
Drew Hube (Patriot) 5-52, 1 TD vs. Westfield
Marquise Carroll (Gar-Field), 5-50, 1 TD vs. Unity Reed
