IN_Potomac vs Gainesville_Football_Doug Stroud Photography_S51_9348.jpg
Buy Now

From the pocket Gainesville's Colton Kilmer (10) fires a pass against Potomac, Friday, August 25, 2023. Photo by DOUG STROUD

 Doug Stroud

RUSHING

Herman Jackson (Gar-Field) 24-175, 2 TDs vs. Unity Reed

Matt Brown (Osbourn Park) 14-159 yards, 3 TDs vs. Manassas Park

Jeffrey Overton Jr. (Freedom-Woodbridge) 9-111, 3 TDs vs. Coolidge

Nico Orlando (Brentsville) 19-106, 3 TDs vs. Sherando

PASSING

Colton Kilmer (Gainesville) 23-31-0, 315, 6 TDs vs. Potomac

Denari Hill (Woodbridge) 10-22-0, 299, 2 TDs vs. Colonial Forge

Tristan Evans-Trujillo (Freedom-Woodbridge) 12-13-0, 285, 4 TDs vs. Coolidge

Caleb Alexander (Brentsville) 9-18-1, 147 vs. Sherando

George Hall III (Colgan) 8-17-0, 129, 2 TDs vs. Lake Braddock

Terry Walden (Gar-Field) 7-11-0, 115, 1 TD vs. Unity Reed

Adrian Cabrera (Osbourn Park) 7-12-0, 113, 3 TDs vs. Manassas Park

RECEIVING

Trevor Moody (Gainesville) 8-108, 2 TDs vs. Potomac

Aiden McClafferty (Gainesville) 7-157, 1 TD vs. Potomac

Justin Musselman (Forest Park) 6-34 vs. Mountain View

EJ Reid (Freedom-Woodbridge) 5-165, 1 TD vs. Coolidge

Drew Hube (Patriot) 5-52, 1 TD vs. Westfield

Marquise Carroll (Gar-Field), 5-50, 1 TD vs. Unity Reed

This week's high school football schedule (Prince William County)
PHOTOS: Potomac-Gainesville football
Freedom-Woodbridge opens up with 48-0 win over Coolidge
PHOTOS: Gar-Field-Unity Reed football
Gar-Field's Herman Jackson runs all over Unity Reed
(0 Ratings)

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.