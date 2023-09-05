RUSHING
Landon Hunt (Forest Park) 28-180 vs. Riverbend
Colton Kilmer (Gainesville) 23-114, 1 TD vs. Gar-Field
Jeffrey Overton Jr. (Freedom-Woodbridge) 18-112, 1 TD vs. Varina
Sage Davis (Battlefield) 16-111, 2 TDs vs. Potomac
Adrian Cabrera (Osbourn Park) 14-101 vs. Hylton
PASSING
Caleb Alexander (Brentsville) 12-16-1, 272, 2 TDs vs. James Wood
Tristan Evans-Trujillo (Freedom-Woodbridge) 20-28-2, 229, 2 TDs vs. Varina
Terry Walden (Gar-Field) 9-13-1, 225, 2 TDs vs. Gainesville
Colton Kilmer (Gainesville) 17-23-2, 196, 2 TDs vs. Gar-Field
Denari Hill (Woodbridge) 13-27-0, 189, 5 TDs vs. Unity Reed
Adrian Cabrera (Osbourn Park) 12-30-1, 146 vs. Hylton
Jacob Benavides (Hylton) 5-12-1, 132, 1 TD vs. Osbourn Park
Calum O’Shea (Battlefield) 7-9-0, 128, 2 TDs vs. Potomac
George Hall III (Colgan) 9-31-1, 121, 2 TDs vs. Osbourn
RECEIVING
Denzel Lambert (Woodbridge) 6-89, 3 TDs vs. Unity Reed
Matt Brown (Osbourn Park) 6-74 vs. Hylton
Tyler Henry (Colgan) 5-78, 2 TDs vs. Osbourn
EJ Reid (Freedom-Woodbridge) 5-61, 2 TDs vs. Varina
Greg Davidson (Gainesville) 5-53, 1 TD vs. Gar-Field
Tyler Owens (Brentsville) 4-119 vs. James Wood
Trent Hayes (Brentsville) 4-67 vs. James Wood
Juju Preston (Freedom-Woodbridge) 4-62 vs. Varina
Moses Kamara (Woodbridge) 4-59, 2 TDs vs. Unity Reed
