Colgan's Tyler Henry pulls in his second touchdown reception of the night to up his team's lead to 17-0 en route to a 26-0 win over visiting Osbourn on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

 Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

RUSHING

Landon Hunt (Forest Park) 28-180 vs. Riverbend

Colton Kilmer (Gainesville) 23-114, 1 TD vs. Gar-Field

Jeffrey Overton Jr. (Freedom-Woodbridge) 18-112, 1 TD vs. Varina

Sage Davis (Battlefield) 16-111, 2 TDs vs. Potomac

Adrian Cabrera (Osbourn Park) 14-101 vs. Hylton

PASSING

Caleb Alexander (Brentsville) 12-16-1, 272, 2 TDs vs. James Wood

Tristan Evans-Trujillo (Freedom-Woodbridge) 20-28-2, 229, 2 TDs vs. Varina

Terry Walden (Gar-Field) 9-13-1, 225, 2 TDs vs. Gainesville

Colton Kilmer (Gainesville) 17-23-2, 196, 2 TDs vs. Gar-Field

Denari Hill (Woodbridge) 13-27-0, 189, 5 TDs vs. Unity Reed

Adrian Cabrera (Osbourn Park) 12-30-1, 146 vs. Hylton

Jacob Benavides (Hylton) 5-12-1, 132, 1 TD vs. Osbourn Park

Calum O’Shea (Battlefield) 7-9-0, 128, 2 TDs vs. Potomac

George Hall III (Colgan) 9-31-1, 121, 2 TDs vs. Osbourn

RECEIVING

Denzel Lambert (Woodbridge) 6-89, 3 TDs vs. Unity Reed

Matt Brown (Osbourn Park) 6-74 vs. Hylton

Tyler Henry (Colgan) 5-78, 2 TDs vs. Osbourn

EJ Reid (Freedom-Woodbridge) 5-61, 2 TDs vs. Varina

Greg Davidson (Gainesville) 5-53, 1 TD vs. Gar-Field

Tyler Owens (Brentsville) 4-119 vs. James Wood

Trent Hayes (Brentsville) 4-67 vs. James Wood

Juju Preston (Freedom-Woodbridge) 4-62 vs. Varina

Moses Kamara (Woodbridge) 4-59, 2 TDs vs. Unity Reed

