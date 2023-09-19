Tyler Owens (2023 head shot)

Tyler Owens

RUSHING

Landon Hunt (Forest Park) 27-248, 3 TDs vs. Gwynn Park

Daniel Cuthbertson (Manassas Park) 25-187, 2 TDs vs. Connexions Leadership Academy

Jackson McCarter (Patriot) 29-169, 1 TD vs. Colonial Forge

Sean Leach (Hylton) 15-134, 3 TDs vs. Unity Reed

PASSING

Caleb Alexander (Brentsville) 21-29-1, 335, 3 TDs vs. Handley

Calum O’Shea (Battlefield) 12-15-0, 229, 5 TDs vs. Woodbridge

David Howe (Gainesville) 11-15-0, 224, 3 TDs vs. Robinson

George Hall III (Colgan) 9-15-0, 163, 4 TDs vs. Osbourn Park

RECEIVING

Tyler Owens (Brentsville) 8-123, 1 TD vs. Handley

Aidan McClafferty (Gainesville) 6-146, 2 TDs vs. Robinson

Drew Hube (Patriot) 6-60 vs. Colonial Forge

Charles McCullough (Brentsville) 5-129, 2 TDs vs. Handley

Brandon Binkowski (Battlefield) 4-72, 2 TDs vs. Woodbridge

(0 Ratings)

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.