RUSHING
Landon Hunt (Forest Park) 27-248, 3 TDs vs. Gwynn Park
Daniel Cuthbertson (Manassas Park) 25-187, 2 TDs vs. Connexions Leadership Academy
Jackson McCarter (Patriot) 29-169, 1 TD vs. Colonial Forge
Sean Leach (Hylton) 15-134, 3 TDs vs. Unity Reed
PASSING
Caleb Alexander (Brentsville) 21-29-1, 335, 3 TDs vs. Handley
Calum O’Shea (Battlefield) 12-15-0, 229, 5 TDs vs. Woodbridge
David Howe (Gainesville) 11-15-0, 224, 3 TDs vs. Robinson
George Hall III (Colgan) 9-15-0, 163, 4 TDs vs. Osbourn Park
RECEIVING
Tyler Owens (Brentsville) 8-123, 1 TD vs. Handley
Aidan McClafferty (Gainesville) 6-146, 2 TDs vs. Robinson
Drew Hube (Patriot) 6-60 vs. Colonial Forge
Charles McCullough (Brentsville) 5-129, 2 TDs vs. Handley
Brandon Binkowski (Battlefield) 4-72, 2 TDs vs. Woodbridge
