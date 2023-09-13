IN_Potomac vs Gainesville_Football_Doug Stroud Photography_S51_9580.jpg
Gainesville's Trevor Moody

 Doug Stroud

RUSHING

Jackson McCarter (Patriot) 13-216, 4 TDs vs. Freedom-South Riding

Landon Hunt (Forest Park) 22-131, 1 TD vs. Alexandria City

Colton Kilmer (Gainesville) 17-133 vs. Woodbridge

Sage Davis (Battlefield) 17-117 vs. Gar-Field

PASSING

George Hall III (Colgan) 13-24-0, 203, 2 TDs vs. Stafford

Colton Kilmer (Gainesville) 17-29-0, 178, 4 TDs vs. Woodbridge

Caleb Alexander (Brentsville) 13-23-1, 174, 1 TD vs. Millbrook 

Calum O’Shea (Battlefield) 8-16-1, 148, 1 TD vs. Gar-Field

Denari Hill (Woodbridge) 13-32-0, 128, 1 TD vs. Gainesville

Tyler Knutson (Patriot) 9-16-0, 122, 3 TDs vs. Freedom-South Riding

RECEIVING

Moses Kamara (Woodbridge) 6-43 vs. Gainesville

Trevor Moody (Gainesville) 6-35, 2 TDs vs. Woodbridge

Aidan McClafferty (Gainesville) 5-124, 2 TDs vs. Woodbridge

Myles Buchanan (Colgan) 5-93 vs. Stafford

Trent Hayes (Brentsville) 5-52 vs. Millbrook 

Tyler Owens (Brentsville) 4-75 vs. Millbrook

Denzel Lambert (Woodbridge) 4-71, 1 TD vs. Gainesville

