RUSHING
Jackson McCarter (Patriot) 13-216, 4 TDs vs. Freedom-South Riding
Landon Hunt (Forest Park) 22-131, 1 TD vs. Alexandria City
Colton Kilmer (Gainesville) 17-133 vs. Woodbridge
Sage Davis (Battlefield) 17-117 vs. Gar-Field
PASSING
George Hall III (Colgan) 13-24-0, 203, 2 TDs vs. Stafford
Colton Kilmer (Gainesville) 17-29-0, 178, 4 TDs vs. Woodbridge
Caleb Alexander (Brentsville) 13-23-1, 174, 1 TD vs. Millbrook
Calum O’Shea (Battlefield) 8-16-1, 148, 1 TD vs. Gar-Field
Denari Hill (Woodbridge) 13-32-0, 128, 1 TD vs. Gainesville
Tyler Knutson (Patriot) 9-16-0, 122, 3 TDs vs. Freedom-South Riding
RECEIVING
Moses Kamara (Woodbridge) 6-43 vs. Gainesville
Trevor Moody (Gainesville) 6-35, 2 TDs vs. Woodbridge
Aidan McClafferty (Gainesville) 5-124, 2 TDs vs. Woodbridge
Myles Buchanan (Colgan) 5-93 vs. Stafford
Trent Hayes (Brentsville) 5-52 vs. Millbrook
Tyler Owens (Brentsville) 4-75 vs. Millbrook
Denzel Lambert (Woodbridge) 4-71, 1 TD vs. Gainesville
