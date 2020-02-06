With the 2020 high school football recruiting wrapping up with Wednesday’s national signing day, here are some of the top local recruiting targets for the class of 2021

MATT BINKOWSKI

Battlefield High School

Linebacker

Rated the No. 40 player in Virginia by Rivals.com

Has an offer from Rutgers

JAMES GILLESPIE

Woodbridge High School

Defensive lineman

Rated the No. 9 prospect in Virginia by 247Sports

Has offers from Boston College, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Penn State, Pittsburgh, UAB, Virginia, and West Virginia

UMARI HATCHER

Freedom High School

Wide receiver

Rated the No. 30 player in Virginia by Rivals.com

Has offers from Virginia, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Liberty

CODY ROGERS

Patriot High School

Quarterback

Has an offer from William & Mary

JALEN STROMAN

Patriot High School

Safety

Has offers from Virginia Tech, Virginia, Duke, Indiana, Temple, Kent State

TYLEIK WILLIAMS

Stonewall Jackson

Defensive lineman

Rated the No. 6 prospect in Virginia by 247Sports

Has 22 offers, including ones from Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, N.C. State, North Carolina, Old Dominion, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Rutgers, South Carolina, Temple. Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech

MASON WOODS

Gar-Field High School

Linebacker

Has an offer from Liberty

