With the 2020 high school football recruiting wrapping up with Wednesday’s national signing day, here are some of the top local recruiting targets for the class of 2021
MATT BINKOWSKI
Battlefield High School
Linebacker
Rated the No. 40 player in Virginia by Rivals.com
Has an offer from Rutgers
JAMES GILLESPIE
Woodbridge High School
Defensive lineman
Rated the No. 9 prospect in Virginia by 247Sports
Has offers from Boston College, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Penn State, Pittsburgh, UAB, Virginia, and West Virginia
UMARI HATCHER
Freedom High School
Wide receiver
Rated the No. 30 player in Virginia by Rivals.com
Has offers from Virginia, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Liberty
CODY ROGERS
Patriot High School
Quarterback
Has an offer from William & Mary
JALEN STROMAN
Patriot High School
Safety
Has offers from Virginia Tech, Virginia, Duke, Indiana, Temple, Kent State
TYLEIK WILLIAMS
Stonewall Jackson
Defensive lineman
Rated the No. 6 prospect in Virginia by 247Sports
Has 22 offers, including ones from Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, N.C. State, North Carolina, Old Dominion, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Rutgers, South Carolina, Temple. Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech
MASON WOODS
Gar-Field High School
Linebacker
Has an offer from Liberty
