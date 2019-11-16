Quest Powell threw for 277 yards and four touchdowns Friday as top-seeded Freedom defeated No. 8 John Champe 60-6 in a Class 6 Region B first-round playoff game. Powell finished the night 14 of 21 with one interception.
Umari Hatcher caught five passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns, Jalen Hamlin four passes for 55 yards and one touchdown and Jason Hawkins four receptions for 60 yards and one touchdown.
Julian Edwards ran 13 times for 141 yarsd and one touchdown.
Freedom (11-0) scored three times off turnovers. Hawkins and Jabril Al-Amin each recorded touchdowns on fumble recoveries of 37 and 32 yards. Hatcher returned an interception 43 yards for a score.
Nijhere Johnson returned a kickoff 97 yards for a score.
