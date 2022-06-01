“Teamwork makes the dream work.”

The poster child (or group) for that statement might well be Battlefield softball, who is now 21-1 following Tuesday night’s 6-2 Class 6 Region B semifinal victory over visiting Osbourn Park (15-5).

Sophomore Aiko Conaway allowed just two runs in a complete game performance, multiple players had big hits-including a two run blast for Sage Viar that turned out to be the game winning hit and the Bobcats made multiple plays that stopped potential Yellow Jacket rallies in their tracks.

Battlefield is at top-seeded Woodbridge (14-5) Thursday for the 6 p.m. region final. Both teams advance to the state quarterfinals June 7. The Bobcats are making their first state tournament appearance since 2015 when they reached the semifinals.

Tuesday's game was the fourth meeting of the season between the two Cedar Run District rivals. Battlefield won the first regular-season matchup before Osbourn Park won the second to hand the Bobcats their only loss.

The two teams met in a play-in game to determine the top seed in the district and region tournaments after they tied for the district regular-season title. Battlefield won that game.

On Tuesday, Battlefield didn’t miss much of a beat when it came to getting on the board early, when Trinity Gaither hit a triple off of the right field wall and then took advantage of an errant throw.

The Yellow Jackets struck right back the next inning, getting a leadoff triple from Shelby Presgrave before Amari Frederick brought her home with a single two batters later. They would then take the lead for the first and only time of the night an inning later, when Alena Hillyard followed up two strikeouts on the mound in the bottom of the second with a solo home run to make it a 2-1 contest.

Beginning with the next half inning, the rest of the game was the definition of the “team ball” that, to head coach Mike Corbin, has brought this team so much success this season.

After Madison Johnson reached on an error, Sage Viar hit a two-run homer to right center. This was immediately followed up by a single to right by Gaither, who also managed to score after Conaway worked a walk and Kaleigh Hargis sent a sacrifice fly to right field, giving Battlefield a 4-2 lead.

They tacked on two more in the bottom of the fifth, when Gaither and Conaway again scored after Osbourn Park was unable to field a fly ball to left field by Lilly Compton.

Over the remainder of the game, Conaway and the Bobcat defense put together an absolutely flawless performance, including a double play in the seventh on a line drive to first.

Reflecting on her complete game as well as the Cedar Run Player of the Year honors she received a week prior, Conaway praised her teammates as well as giving credit to other players in the district.

“I’m really happy," said Conaway, who is in her first season with Battlefield after transferring from Centreville High School. "It was tough to do because there are some really good players on other teams, but we have a great offense and defense and we’ve had a great season.”