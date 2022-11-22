Patriot HS graduate Keith Jenkins was named to the all-MEAC football first team. The Morgan State freshman ranked No. 5 in the nation in kickoff returns (29.4 avg) and returned two for touchdowns.
Jenkins was twice named the MEAC Specialist of the Week and once named the MEAC Rookie of the Week.
He was one of nine Bears selected all-conference, the most for the program since 2009.
Potomac HS graduate Jesus Gibbs was a second-team, all-CAA selection.
Gibbs led all Towson defensive linemen with 44 tackles, and recorded a team-high eight tackles for loss, five sacks and seven quarterback hurries in 11 games (10 starts). This is Gibbs’ first-ever all-CAA selection.
Forest Park graduate Thyrick Pitts Jr. was a third-team, all-CAA selection on offense.
The Delaware wide receiver is second on the team with 49 receptions for 528 yards. He leads the Blue Hens with nine touchdown receptions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.