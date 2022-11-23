Freedom-Woodbridge has produced prolific quarterbacks in Darryl Overton’s eight seasons as head coach.
But in his mind, no one has done a better job of running the offense and using all of the Eagles’ available options better than current starter Tristan Evans.
The junior is quietly on pace to set the state single-season record for touchdown passes going into the Eagles’ (12-0) 1 p.m. Class 6 Region B final Saturday against Patriot (11-1) in the first matchup between the two Prince William County schools since 2014.
Evans currently has thrown 52 touchdown passes, two behind record-holder Dominick Broaddus set in 2012 over 15 games. Evans is the only other quarterback in state history to threw more than 50 touchdown passes in a season.
In addition, his total touchdown responsibility (rushing-receiving-runbacks) of 60 this season ranks third all-time in the state. The leader is Hampton’s Ronald Curry with 76 and Gretna’s Vic Hall is second with 65.
Evans’ seven touchdown passes last Friday in a 70-35 win over John Champe also is tied for third all-time in the state record books.
As a team, Freedom (12-0) is 37 points away from tying the state record for most points in a season. That mark is held by Manchester (2018) and Hampton (1996), with 819 points. Hampton accomplished its feat in 14 games and Manchester in 15 games.
Everything on offense starts with Evans.
“He’s exceeded expectations,” Overton said. “We see this type of jump in year 2 for our quarterbacks. It’s not a surprise. It came earlier than I thought.”
Evans is the most experienced of Freedom’s starting quarterbacks under Overton. Evans served as a back-up and spot starter his first two years to the graduated Davis Bryson (Kennesaw State).
“His decision making is so unselfish,” Overton said of Evans.
He’s done a great job of distributing the ball among Freedom’s receiving corps.
“As a group, they are all equally dangerous in their routes,” Overton said.
Overton said each receiver has an NFL name attached to them.
Aaron Duncan is Freedom’s version of Mike Williams, the standout possession receiver for the Los Angeles Chargers.
JuJu Preston is Freedom’s version of DeSean Jackson, a dynamic game-breaker currently with the Los Angeles Rams.
Kam Courtney is compared to the San Francisco 49ers Deebo Samuel for his ability to rack up yards after the catch. EJ Reid is like the Minnesota Vikings’ JJ Jefferson for his one-on-one-abilities. And running back Jeffrey Overton Jr. is like former NFL standout Edgerrin James for his versatility out of the backfield.
Preston took his comparison to heart by changing his number during the offseason from 24 to Jackson’s No. 1.
“They all complement each other,” Overton said.
