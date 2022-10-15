Tristan Evans completed 14 of 17 passes for 302 yards and seven touchdowns Friday as host Freedom-Woodbridge defeated Woodbridge 68-6 in a Cardinal District game.
The junior quarterback now has 34 touchdown passes on the season.
Jeffrey Overton Jr. added 151 rushing yards on 13 carries and one touchdown as the Eagles improved to 8-0 overall and 4-0 in the district. Freedom has now outscored its opponents 529-38 and is averaging 66.1 points a game.
Kam Courtney caught four passes for 101 yards and three touchdowns, EJ Reid three passes for 78 yards and one touchdown, JuJu Preston three for 51 and two touchdowns and Aaron Duncan three for 58 and Overton 1 for 12 and a touchdown.
Jachai Hughes returned a kickoff for 77 yards for Freedom as well.
Freedom led 13-0 at the end of the first quarter and 33-6 at halftime. The Eagles scored 21 points in the third quarter and 14 in the fourth.
Defensively, Courtney returned an interception for a touchdown. Reid also had an interception, TJ Bush totaled four tackles and one sack, Jewel Harris six tackles and three sacks, Isaiah Harper five tackles and two sacks, Devin Reeves 10 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble, Preston one fumble recovery, Demontre Adams two tackles and one sack, Braxton Hunt nine tackles and one sack, Aaron Duncan three tackles and two sacks and Nasir Etherington six tackles and two sacks.
