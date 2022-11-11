Tristan Evans threw for a career-high 393 yards and four touchdowns and Jeffrey Overton Jr. ran for 231 yards and three touchdowns Thursday as top-seeded Freedom-Woodbridge defeated Gar-Field 77-26 in the Class 6 Region B playoffs first round.
The Eagles (11-0) host the Friday’s Forest Park-John Champe winner in the region semifinals.
On Thursday, Evans tied the Prince William County record for most single-season touchdown passes with 45. He shares the mark with former Freedom standout Quest Powell. Evans was 18 of 31 passing with one interception, only his fourth of the season.
Overton, the Cardinal District offensive player of the year, now has 1,816 rushing yards and 25 rushing touchdowns. He carried 20 times Thursday. Evans (5 rushes for 41 yards) also ran for a touchdown as did Jewel Harris.
Kam Courtney caught eight passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns, JuJu Preston caught three passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns and EJ Reid caught four passes for 62 yards and one touchdown. Caleb Tucker threw the other touchdown pass for Freedom and finished the night 4 of 6 passing for 71 yards.
Defensively, Courtney added two interceptions and six tackles, TJ Bush, the Cardinal District defensive player of the year, totaled four tackles for loss, one sack and six tackles, Nasir Etherington two tackles for loss, one sack, four tackles and one forced fumble, Harris four tackles for loss, two sacks and one fumble recovery, Devin Reeves eight tackles, Braxton Hunt 11 tackles and three tackles for loss and Kendall Bannister one interception.
Freedom now has outscored its opponents 712 to 64. The state record for most points scored in a season by a team is 819.
