Tristan Evans-Trujillo has new name, but same game as Freedom-Woodbridge's quarterback

Here’s a scary thought.

As good as Tristan Evans-Trujillo was last season in helping Freedom-Woodbridge go 15-0, win the Class 6 state football title and set a state record for most points in a season (952), the senior quarterback is in position to excel even more this season.

Some of that is due to another year of experience and who returns around him. But he’s also at full strength after regaining the 30-plus pounds he lost in 2022 due to a series of injuries incurred during the season along with an enlarged spleen suffered before the season.

A thicker build. A stronger arm. Even a new last name, something Evans-Trujillo legally changed in July to honor his maternal great-grandfather, Paul Trujillo. Because Trujillo had only daughters, Evans-Trujillo wanted to keep his last name alive for another generation.

It’s all part of the package now. Something new. Something old. And the same laser-like focus from someone who set a single-season state record of 61 touchdown passes, completed nearly 70% of his passes, threw for 3,563 passing yards and totaled 74 touchdowns between passing and rushing.

Scary indeed.

“He will be a better quarterback,” said Freedom-Woodbridge head coach Darryl Overton. “It’s hard to ignore that. His decision-making. His ability to read defenses.”

And while it’s hard to gauge possible production until the games are played, Evans-Trujillo could surpass his 2022 totals as well.

“The potential is definitely there,” Overton said.

PLAYING THROUGH PAIN

Mention Evans-Trujillo’s name and it’s easy to focus on the gaudy statistics.

But to truly understand the all-state performer’s value on a team full of playmakers, focus instead on two routine plays during the third quarter of the championship game against Madison. Both distill Evans-Trujillo to his essence.

On a first-and-10 at the Madison 15-yard line, Evans-Trujillo suffered three broken ribs when a defensive end drilled him in his left side on a run-pass option play. The hit almost resulted in a turnover after Evans-Trujillo fumbled. But center Walter Hughes recovered the loose ball at the Madison 6-yard line.

Evans-Trujillo didn’t know the severity of the injury at the time. But knew he was hurt. So did the Madison defender who administered the hit.

But instead of coming off the field, Evans-Trujillo stayed put. He’d played through other injuries and got the job done. Why stop now?

Without hesitation, Evans-Trujillo ran the exact same play on the next down and gained 5 yards. Running back Jeffrey Overton Jr. then took it from there, scoring on the following play from 1-yard to put Freedom up by two touchdowns in the eventual 48-14 victory.

So go ahead and point to Evans-Trujillo’s quick decision-making and his pinpoint accuracy. But most of all, consider his mental toughness. Without that, nothing else matters.

“That’s one of his best qualities,” Overton said. “He’s hard to shake. And that’s why he’s such a great leader and why people play so hard for him.”

Making his mark Tristan Evans-Trujillo entered the Virginia High School League record book in five categories following the 2022 season. All totals accomplished in 15 games. Category: Touchdown responsibility in a season (rushing-receiving-runbacks) Record: 74 (61 passing, 13 rushing) Place in the record book: Second Category: Touchdown responsibility in a game Record: 9 against John Champe Nov. 18 (seven passing, two rushing) Place in the record book: Tied for first Category: Passing touchdowns in a season Record: 61 in 15 games Place in the record book: First Category: Passing touchdowns in a game Record: 7 accomplished twice – Oct. 14 against Woodbridge and Nov. 18 against John Champe Place in the record book: Tied for third Category: Passing yardage in a season Record: 3,653 yards Place in the record book: Fifth

A MILITARY BACKGROUND

Think first. Act second. It’s a lesson Evans-Trujillo learned at a young age growing up in a military family.

Terry Evans, a 27-year Air Force veteran, and his wife, Lisa, emphasized to Tristan and his two older siblings the importance of practicing self-control. Keep your emotions in check and you will react appropriately no matter the circumstance.

Evans-Trujillo takes that advice to heart on and off the field.

His even-keeled personality is always on display in measured tones. He’s careful what he says and how he says it. Nothing is ever done impulsively.

Take, for example, when he took over as Freedom’s starter last season. When asked for an interview about the upcoming season and his role, Evans-Trujillo preferred that his parents be in on the interview as well. He wanted to make sure he expressed himself correctly.

But after a celebrated year in the spotlight in which he became accustomed to answering media questions, Evans-Trujillo is comfortable speaking for himself. He understands it’s part of the growth process.

Athletic family Tristan Evans-Trujillo has an athletic background. Here are some of the familial ties: His father Terry is Freedom-Woodbridge's head wrestling coach. Terry helped start the program up last season after a seven-year hiatus

His great uncle John Easterbrook was a standout quarterback at Illinois. Also undersized at 5-foot-8, Easterbrook enjoyed his best season in 1960 when he ran for 352 yards and threw for 538

His great grandfather Paul Trujillo is a member of the Ohio Handball Hall of Fame

“He’s very coachable,” Overton said. “He sets the tone. When I’m on him, his teammates know no one is safe. There’s no whining from him. He stays the same and gets it done.”

His teammates trust him implicitly, especially those who are on the receiving end of his ability to run the offense. Kam Courtney, Jeffrey Overton Jr., Juju Preston and EJ Reid have all played with Evans-Trujillo since they were 10 and participated in Overton’s Playmakers youth football organization.

All have flourished into Division I prospects who are integral to Freedom’s high-flying offense. Reid (Wake Forest commitment), Courtney (Indiana) and Preston (over 10 scholarship offers, including Michigan, Maryland, Wisconsin, U.Va. and Penn State) combined for 159 receptions, 2,778 yards and 49 touchdowns in 2022. Overton Jr, the Class 6 offensive player of the year, ran for 2,613 yards and 35 touchdowns. Senior Aaron Duncan (five Division I offers, second-team, all-state) is back as well at tight end.

The key, though, is Evans-Trujillo.

“He knows all the right reads and also understands the timing of our routes,” Courtney said. “I’ll see something pre-snap, and I already know he sees it too and he’ll know exactly when to get me the ball.”

STARTING EARLY

Although Evans-Trujillo will switch positions, if necessary, to play in college, he’d prefer to stick with quarterback. The rationale makes sense.

For one thing, it’s in his lineage. His great uncle, John Easterbrook, was a standout quarterback at Illinois. Also undersized at 5-foot-8, Easterbrook enjoyed his best season in 1960 when he ran for 352 yards and threw for 538.

For another, it’s a position he feels most comfortable in. Evans-Trujillo started out as a running back and linebacker when he first began playing football at age 4, but by the next year, he was under center because, he said, “I could remember the plays.”

Evans-Trujillo also loved figuring things out and displayed even then the level-headedness needed to run an offense. The key was finding someone to develop him. His father had heard good things about Overton and liked what he saw as well, especially the way Overton connected with the players.

At age 8, Evans-Trujillo joined the Playmakers with the “concentrated effort to be a quarterback,” Terry said. It worked.

Over the years, Evans-Trujillo thrived under Overton’s tutelage. He always asked questions and wanted to know how something worked.

He also had thick enough skin to withstand Overton’s calculated criticisms.

Terry recalled one youth game where his son ran the wrong play. Evans-Trujillo still ended up scoring, but Overton loudly expressed his displeasure with Evans-Trujillo ’s decision. Other parents were shocked that Overton spoke to Evans-Trujillo that way. But Terry was fine with it. So was Evans-Trujillo.

“Darryl wants it done the right way and he holds them accountable,” Terry said.

Evans-Trujillo played quarterback in seventh and eighth grades at Post Oak Middle School in Spotsylvania Courthouse (the school did not allow sixth-graders to play football) before he and his family moved to an apartment in Manassas for his dad’s job with a government contractor.

Although Evans-Trujillo lives outside of Freedom’s school zone, he is able to attend the Woodbridge school because Prince William County Public Schools allow incoming high school freshmen to attend a high school outside of their zone if they are admitted into that school’s specialty program. Evans-Trujillo is in Freedom’s Center for Environmental and Natural Sciences program.

Typically, quarterbacks under Overton at Freedom do a two-year apprenticeship before becoming the starter.

But Evans-Trujillo was the exception when he started Freedom’s final three games his freshman season after regular starter Davis Bryson got injured. Evans-Trujillo had to adapt quickly and struggled at times. But he used the opportunity as a learning experience in preparation for when he became the full-time starter.

A sponge when it comes to absorbing concepts, Evans-Trujillo became adept at running Freedom’s offense, especially run-pass options. Standing in the shotgun formation, the quarterback takes the snap and places the football near the running back’s stomach. Keeping an eye on the defense, the quarterback has the option of either handing the ball off or throwing it.

“He maximizes on opportunities that are presented by the defense,” said Hylton head football coach Nate Murphy. “It’s very difficult for the defense to confuse him or to be right against him. He seems to always find the hole in the defense.”

Overton has had more athletically talented quarterbacks at Freedom than Evans-Trujillo. Bryson, a 5-9 sophomore in line to start at quarterback for Kennesaw State (Ga.), was faster. As was A.J. Felton, also 5-9 and now a defensive back at Southern Utah.

Quest Powell, a 6-2 backup quarterback at North Carolina Central, was bigger. All three enjoyed successful careers at Freedom in earning all-district, district player or district offensive player of the year honors.

But Overton considers Evans-Trujillo the best quarterback he’s had primarily because of how invested he is in understanding the game within the game.

“I try to see what [Overton] sees from the sidelines,” Evans-Trujillo said.

Top-5 Prince William high school football countdown: No. 1 Freedom-Woodbridge With the bulk of their team back, including all their playmakers, the Eagles (15-0 in 2022) are the favorite to repeat as Class 6 state champions.

PREPPING FOR THE SEASON

Evans-Trujillo could always throw a great deep ball. But the first one he threw to Courtney during this preseason caught him off guard.

“I had to run faster than I usually do to go and catch it,” Courtney said.

The improved distance served as a reminder how hard Evans-Trujillo worked in the offseason after taking a pounding in 2022. Things got off to a rough start in July of that year when he suffered an enlarged spleen caused by a parasite he picked up at a camp.

Things did not get easier as the season wore on.

During Freedom’s regular-season finale against Hylton, he broke the right index finger of his throwing hand. It was discovered after the state final that the fracture actually went all the way down to his wrist.

In the region final against Patriot, he suffered bruised ribs. In the state semifinals against Western Branch, he popped a blood vessel on the top of his right index finger. Then came the three broken ribs in the state final.

The combination dropped his weight 34 pounds down to 130. After taking a break to let his body recover, Evans-Trujillo worked out with his mother. That combined with eating a minimum of 3,000 calories a day allowed Evans-Trujillo to boost his weight back up 177 pounds.

As he enters his final season of high school football with Freedom in great position to defend its state title, Evans-Trujillo stays focused on the task at hand. Yes, he’s bigger. Yes, he has a new last name. But at his core, he’s still the same tireless worker always asking questions and always up for a challenge.

At a recent practice, Overton took him out after he threw an interception to a junior varsity safety. Evans-Trujillo protested the move. Overton explained his reasoning. End of discussion.

But instead of pouting, Evans-Trujillo took a different tact. With Overton’s blessing, Evans-Trujillo ran the scout-team offense against the first-team defense and led it to a touchdown. Evans-Trujillo had the final say. And Overton just smiled.

“It was his Kirk Cousins’ ‘How do you like that,’ moment,” Overton said.