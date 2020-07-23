Summer baseball travel is nothing new for AJ Shepard or his family.
As a member of the nationally renowned Canes Baseball organization for the last four years, Shepard routinely competes at showcase tournaments primarily on the East Coast. Sometimes he’ll fly to events, other times drive. Sometimes the tournaments are spread out on the calendar. Others require a quick turnaround.
Whatever the scenario, Shepard knows the drill. That’s life on the travel-team circuit.
But this summer presented a different challenge for the 16-year-old Patriot High School catcher. Instead of entering the travel schedule with a full complement of games already under his belt from the spring, Shepard feels his body playing catchup.
Before the Canes began tournament play June 15, Shepard had competed in one scrimmage with his former high school Osbourn Park before the coronavirus outbreak cancelled the rest of the spring sports season in mid-March. That’s a long time in between games.
And while Shepard stayed in shape by conducting workouts at home and at a nearby field with other players, it was impossible to field an actual contest, let alone one right after the other.
No surprise, then, that Shepard was dragging a bit after last weekend when he played in two tournaments over 10 days. His teams won both, but the tight time frame required nearly non-stop competition and a late-night eight-hour drive from Atlanta to Lynchburg to get from one tournament to the other.
Suffice to say, Shepard took Monday off to collect himself.
“I was definitely a lot more tired,” said Shepard. “Without high school baseball, I’m still getting back into things. I’m not used to it. It’s a mental drain.”
Shepard’s whirlwind started July 10 with his Canes 16U team attending the WWBA National Championships in Atlanta. The Canes advanced to the July 17 final, which delayed his arrival for his next commitment: the North’s Commonwealth Games opener that same day in Lynchburg.
Shepard and North head coach Mike Covington knew beforehand this was a possibility. But the Indiana commitment had no plan to back out. Once Shepard accepted Covington’s invitation to play for the North, he kept his word.
After the Canes captured the title, Shepard briefly celebrated with his teammates, changed clothes and began the long drive to Lynchburg with his mother Jen at the wheel.
Jen is accustomed to these types of trips to the point that sometimes they blur all together. In keeping with a tradition that first began with her oldest son Jack’s baseball career, she buys a few boxes of Hot Tamales beforehand for an extra boost of energy and then heads to the next destination.
On this night, the two broke up the monotony by listening to music and talking while making at least two stops for gas and food. Shepard offered to help, but Jen gladly did all the driving. For her, this was part of the deal. It’s not an everyday thing and there are limits to how far the family can stretch its schedule. But this was not one of those times.
“It was a neat opportunity for him to participate in [the Commonwealth Games] that focused on Virginia,” Jen Shepard said. “I love supporting my son chasing his passion. As long as it’s within reason, we’ll do it.”
Shepard and his mom checked into their Lynchburg hotel at 2 a.m. Saturday before Shepard got to the field later that morning for a 9:30 game. Shepard felt good for the first game, but lagged during his next two that day as the adrenaline began to wear off. That night, he slept well.
On Sunday, Shepard played a key role in helping the North rally to an 8-3 win over the East for the championship. With Shepard contributing an RBI single, the North scored all its runs in the bottom of the fifth to capture its 10th gold medal in 11 years.
“He really showed a lot of toughness,” Covington said.
With so much uncertainty caused by the coronavirus, Shepard thought at one point he’d never play even baseball during the summer. There was too much risk.
He still prepared the best he could. Refusing to take any time off, even for the beach, Shepard structured a workout schedule that he diligently stuck with as everything remained up in the air.
Many times, Colgan pitcher and Virginia Tech commitment Ryan Kennedy joined Shepard for workouts. Other times, the two got together with two of Shepard's neighbors, Osbourn Park graduate and current UVA pitcher Kyle Whitten and Patriot graduate Will Balkin, at a nearby park.
The sessions helped Shepard stay as sharp as possible, but it wasn’t the same as competing on a regular basis to work on timing and rhythm.
That’s why these summer tournaments fill the void in multiple ways.
Facing top-flight talent every time out, they help him regain what he missed out on during the spring. They make him feel more comfortable with the precautions in place to combat the coronavirus. And most of all he’s playing.
That’s life on the travel-team circuit now.
“It was a great dose of normal,” Jen Shepard said. “Baseball is such a part of our lives.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.