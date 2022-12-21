Ty Gordon figured his college choice was set once he committed to Old Dominion University on July 27. ODU was the first school to offer a scholarship to the Battlefield High School senior defensive lineman and the one who showed the most interest in him from the start.
Gordon also wanted to make his decision before Battlefield opened practice for its 2022 season.
But everything changed for Gordon after two Syracuse University football assistants saw him play one of the best games of his life Oct. 7 against visiting John Champe.
Assistant coach Chip West, who recruits this area for the Orangemen, and defensive line coach Chris Achuff left impressed. The following week, Gordon said Syracuse offered him a scholarship.
The offer left Gordon conflicted. He viewed loyalty as the highest of character traits. And saying no to ODU seemed disloyal after all this time.
But he also felt he had to consider Syracuse. This was a Power Five program in the ACC that pursued Gordon heavily.
“My mom said you don’t want to go through life with a regret,” Gordon said.
After taking an official visit to Syracuse the weekend of Dec. 9-10. Gordon decided it was the place for him. He committed to the Orangemen Dec. 10 and will officially sign Wednesday, the first day of the early-signing period for senior high school football players.
Gordon informed ODU head coach Ricky Rahne of his plans the morning of Dec. 17 before publicly announcing his decision later that day on Twitter.
“It was good,” Gordon said of his conversation with Rahne. “He’s a great man. He understood. He made me feel comfortable.”
Although nervous, Gordon credited Battlefield head football coach Greg Hatfield with helping him say the right things to Rahne.
“[Hatfield] said be respectful, tell him why you flipped, answer any questions and remember they say no to a lot of people,” Gordon said Hatfield told him. “You can say no to them.”
Gordon said he liked everything about his visit to Syracuse.
“The energy was high, and I gelled with everyone,” Gordon said.
Gordon said Syracuse expressed interest in him during his junior year, but the program wanted to see film of him his senior season before offering a scholarship. Once Syracuse extended the offer, Gordon set up his official visit near the end of November.
ODU is the only other school Gordon took an official visit to – that occurred the weekend of Dec. 3. Gordon will not enroll early at Syracuse.
Gordon’s rise into a Division I player began after Battlefield coaches moved him during the preseason of his junior year to defensive line to take advantage of his nimble feet and overall physicality.
The 6-foot-2, 267-pounder responded by becoming a standout performer who earned second-team, all-state honors in helping Battlefield go 13-1 and reach the state semifinals. Gordon was the Cedar Run District co-defensive player of the year and first-team all-region this season as the Bobcats went 10-1.
“[Syracuse] liked how I competed, my twitchiness and the way I hold myself as a leader,” Gordon said.
Gordon provides much-needed depth at defensive line for the Orangemen, and he can play both end and tackle. He is one of three defensive linemen in Syracuse’s 2023 recruiting class.
