Whether it was due to the sting of a very tough overtime loss in the Class 3 Region B final to Independence last season, the Class 3 state finals loss in 2019 or simply a confidence that comes from having immense talent, the Brentsville Tigers have been a juggernaut all season.
Brentsville is undefeated at 15-0 and has outscored its opponents 125-4 with 14 shutouts. The Tigers entered the Class 3 Region B Tournament as the top seed.
With 10 starters back, including five returning seniors and a talented cadre of underclassmen, especially in the midfield, the Tigers’ roar might be the loudest it has ever been, despite a sustained record of success that included three straight appearances in the Class 3 state finals from 2017-2019.
So the question that awaits an answer is: Is 2022 the year the Tigers win it all?
Head coach Sonny Barrickman said the answer is yet to be seen. But there are several things that have occurred thus far in the season that have indicated how exciting and efficient the team can be.
First, the team played well in the preseason against two teams from much bigger schools that have been girls soccer powers in Forest Park and Colgan, Barrickman said.
“We had a good preseason with competitive games against [them]. That showed the girls weren’t afraid of the bigger schools,” said Barrickman, who will retire after this season following eight seasons at the helm.
When the Tigers went up 2-0 in the first half against perennially strong Kettle Run early in the season, Barrickman said it was like the team flipped a “light switch.”
“This team knows where its strengths are—solid defense, intelligence, maturity and the ability to play together,” Barrickman said. “They are awfully fun to watch.”
Senior strikers Madison Fitzpatrick (Marshall signee, 29 goals) and Maddy Howells (18 goals) were the key returning players to an offense whose lasting memory of last season was one of regional heartbreak. Barrickman said the tough loss motivated Brentsville to come together as a team.
Knowing several strong players were lost to graduation, the Tigers knew they would have to attack opponents as a unit. When Brentsville had a couple seniors Taylor McGovern and Hannah Case go down with injuries, several underclassmen midfielders stepped up, such as McGovern’s sophomore sister Peyton McGovern and sophomore Valentina Nardone.
“The team has found a way to use its speed to score against anyone, but they [the players] also know they can play solid defense,” Barrickman said. “With the mindset of the team, it doesn’t matter who plays, they don’t skip a beat. They are a special group.”
With the postseason looming, Barrickman said the team knows every team is good and will bring out its best effort every game.
“They know they have a target on their backs, but they have the mentality that they have to come ready to play every night and expect the other teams’ best effort,” Barrickman said.“They know once they hold the lead, they expect the other team will make adjustments and it really comes down to their ability to go after it and take the game.”
