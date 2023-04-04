It was tempting to overlook Patriot High School’s baseball team given the graduation of six all-district players.
But the Pioneers’ combination of three Division I pitchers and an up-and-coming group of hitters and fielders has put the team right back into the forefront.
“Our young guys are really good,” said senior pitcher Jordan Capuano.
Patriot entered spring break 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the Cedar Run District, while posting three straight shutouts.
The signature win was March 27 when Capuano and fellow senior Jakob Foster combined to no-hit defending Class 6 state champion Freedom-South Riding at their place, 4-0.
Capuano, starting his first game in over a week after his previous start against North Stafford was canceled when no umpires showed up for the game, look effective from beginning against a formidable Eagles’ lineup that includes three Division I players, including Mason Butash (Penn State), last year’s district player of the year.
Over 110 pitches, Capuano struck out 12 in 6.2 innings. Foster pitched the final 1/3 inning.
“My slider was working well,” Capuano said. “I was still hitting 90 miles per hour in the seventh.”
Capuano said he wasn’t surprised by Patriot’s performance. Sophomore Grayden Lenahan, who has committed to East Carolina, was 2 for 4 with one run scored hitting leadoff.
Sophomore Dominic Tilden went 3 for 3 with one run scored and fellow sophomore Luke Sullivan was 1 for 3 with an RBI and one run scored. Tilden and Sullivan were on the junior varsity as freshmen.
Capuano and Foster are returning varsity players on the mound joined by first-year varsity member Nathan Bassett. Capuano has signed with UNC-Wilmington, Foster with Mount St. Mary’s and Bassett with the University of Virginia.
Foster followed up Capuano’s performance by striking out eight over five innings in the Pioneers’ 14-0 win over Brentsville.
Bassett got the win March 30 in Patriot’s 10-0 victory over Osbourn. The right-hander struck out five in three innings.
“We all get along really well,” Capuano said. “We’re trying to keep things positive and keep it steady.”
