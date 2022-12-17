PATRIOT 72, GAINESVILLE 53: Kaden Bates scored 18 points, Nasir Coleman 13 and Dezmond Hopkins 12 as the host Pioneers improved to 3-0 in the Cedar Run District and 4-0 overall by handing the Cardinals their first loss of the season.
Bates was 8 of 8 for 2-pointers and 8 of 10 overall from the field. He was also 8 of 10 from the free-throw line.
For the game, Patriot shot 62 percent (24 of 39) for 2-pointers and 4 of 15 from the 3-point line. They were also 12 of 17 from the free-throw line.
Patriot led 17-11 at the end of the first quarter and 37-24 halftime.
Gainesville (3-1, 7-1) got 17 points from Grant Polk, 15 from Trevor Moody and 11 from Sean Panjsheeri.
The Cardinals were 19 of 46 from the field, including going 9 of 20 from the 3-point line. They were 6 of 12 from the free-throw line.
