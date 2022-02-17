Fifth straight season sweep? Check. Program record for undefeated wins? Check. The Patriot boys has reached milestone after milestone this season and they just keep on coming.
Take, for example, Wednesday night, when the top-seeded Pioneers (22-0) soundly defeated Battlefield 60-41 in the first ever matchup between the two for the district championship.
A hard fought first quarter did not offer any precursor as to what was to come as the two teams battled it out to a 9-8 Bobcat lead, Patriot’s Jay Randall and Battlefield’s Maddux Tennant led their respective teams with four apiece.
The second quarter was dominated by Patriot, who scored eight of the first eleven points behind two each from Courtney Davis and Nasir Coleman and outscored the Bobcats 24-7 overall in the period.
After Battlefield’s Ryan Derderian made one of a pair of free throws, the Pioneers then went on an 8-0 run over the following 2:30 to expand their lead to 24-13 before Tennant cut it to eight with a three.
Patriot scored the final eight points of the half, highlighted by five from Randall as well as a three by Nick Marrero at the buzzer, as the two teams headed into halftime with Patriot up big at 32-16.
The third quarter featured a comeback for Battlefield (16-5), as it used several short scoring runs to cut their deficit in half. It started with them kicking off the half on an 8-2 run over the first two minutes behind four from Bryce Hammersley and two from Manny King.
Another two from Davis ended the run, but the Bobcats would then go on a 9-3 run over the next four and a half minutes to cut the Pioneer lead to 10. Hopkins added two more for Patriot, followed almost immediately by Chase Nelson scoring two more for Battlefield. Tennant would end the quarter with a two point shot just in front of the arc at the buzzer.
The Pioneers returned to form in the fourth, scoring 12 of the first 13 points in the third to build their lead back up to 19. Randall was perfect from the stripe for three points, and Coleman added four more, including a crucial three to give Patriot their biggest lead of the night. The two teams would trade shots for the rest of the night as the Pioneer faithful celebrated a district championship.
For Patriot’s Sherman Rivers, beating Battlefield for the title definitely added another level to the victory. “I’ve said before that it’s a heated rivalry, With that being said, we had never played Battlefield in the district championship before, and I think that makes it feel even better,” adding that “It’s always a big win.”
Dezmond Hopkins led Patriot with 14 points. Coleman added 13 and Randall 11. The Pioneers were 19 of 26 for 2-pointers, 3 of 17 from the 3-point line and 13 of 20 from the free-throw line.
Both teams advance to the Class 6 Region B Tournament, which begins Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.