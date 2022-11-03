It doesn’t happen often when two 9-0 teams face each other in Prince William County. In fact, the last time it took place was in 2000 when Potomac defeated Hylton 29-19 to snap the Bulldogs' 39-game winning streak.
But now comes the latest version of two 9-0's matching up: In the most anticipated local showdown of the season so far, visiting Patriot and host Battlefield square off Friday at 7 p.m. with much at stake.
Here’s a look at the game along two of the other annual regular-season finales.
PATRIOT (9-0) AT BATTLEFIELD (9-0)
Friday, 7 p.m.
Series: Battlefield leads 6-5
First meeting: 2012, Battlefield won 40-20
Last meeting: 2021, Battlefield won 42-41
Streaks: The winner claims the Cedar Run District title outright and earns the No. 2 seed in the Class 6 Region B playoffs. The loser is the No. 3 seed … Battlefield has won 22 straight regular-season games and is looking to post its first back-to-back 10-0 regular seasons since 2008-2009 … Battlefield’s last regular-season loss was March 12, 2021 to John Champe 28-7 … Patriot is looking for first 10-0 season since first varsity season in 2012 … Battlefield has won the last three matchups between these two schools. The last time neither Battlefield or Patriot shared or won the district title outright was in 2012.
Of note: Patriot scored a school-record number of points last Friday in its 76-59 win over John Champe. Sophomore running back Jackson McCarter ran for a program-best 297 yards … Battlefield first-year starting quarterback Braden Boggs has not thrown an interception in his last seven games and only one for the season … Patriot is averaging 50.9 points a game and Battlefield is allowing 6.4 points a game.
WOODBRIDGE (4-5) AT GAR-FIELD (4-5)
Thursday, 6 p.m.
Series: Gar-Field leads 29-27-1 (only regular-season matchups)
First meeting: 1965, Woodbridge won 20-6
Last meeting: 2021, Woodbridge won 16-6
Streaks: Both teams are vying for playoff spots, but Gar-Field has the inside track. If they beat Woodbridge and John Champe beats Freedom-South Riding Friday, the Red Wolves clinch their fourth straight postseason berth.
Of note: In its 58th year, this is the county’s oldest continuous football rivalry. The winner of the game receives the annual Herb Saunders Trophy. Saunders started the football program in 1947 at Occoquan High School, which later became Gar-Field. Saunders went on to become Gar-Field’s first principal in 1953. Later, he served as the director of personnel of the Prince William County Public Schools System and as interim superintendent. A Prince William County middle school is named after him.
HYLTON (0-9) AT FOREST PARK (5-4)
Friday, 7 p.m.
Series: Hylton leads 24-3 (only regular-season matchups). Forest Park’s three wins came in 2007 with a 27-18 victory, 2019 with a 27-14 victory and 2021 with a 20-7 victory.
First meeting: 2001, Hylton won 37-0
Last meeting: 2021, Forest Park won 20-7
Streaks: Forest Park is back in the postseason for the second straight year and has won three straight and four of its last five. A win Friday also gives the Bruins their first winning season since 2015. Hylton, which is located three miles from Forest Park off Spriggs Road, is trying to avoid the program’s first winless season since first fielding a varsity team in 1992. This is only Hylton’s fourth losing season in 32 years. The Bulldogs’ previous worst finish was 3-7 in 2021 and 2007.
Of note: Forest Park quarterback Quinton Pulley has rushed for six touchdowns and thrown for three more in the Bruins’ last three games.
