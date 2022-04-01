Last spring as high schools dealt with reduced numbers and a limited schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Unity Reed was still able to field varsity teams in all its sports.

This spring, however, is a different story. Unity Reed has no varsity teams in three sports: boys lacrosse, softball and girls soccer.

Unity Reed’s spring sports lineup Unity Reed’s spring sports lineup Baseball: Varsity only Softball: Junior varsity only Boys Soccer: Varsity and junior varsity Girls Soccer: No teams Boys Lacrosse: No teams Girls Lacrosse: Varsity only Boys and Girls Tennis: Varsity Boys and Girls Outdoor Track: Varsity Note: There is typically no junior varsity for tennis or track

Of the 15 public high schools in Prince William County and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park, only Freedom-Woodbridge is without the same number of varsity sports as Unity Reed. Schools typically field 10 varsity spring sports (boys and girls soccer, tennis, track and lacrosse along with baseball and softball).

Every other school has a full slate of varsity spring sports except for Manassas Park, which does not have varsity softball. Unity Reed felt the impact at the junior varsity level as well. The Lions are only fielding junior varsity softball and boys soccer teams.

Unity Reed activities director Kevin Turner attributes Unity Reed’s drop-off in interest primarily to demographics. Certain sports, especially ones with American roots, are less appealing at a school with a diverse student body of 2,300 students representing 61 countries with the majority of the population being Hispanic (64.2%).

Soccer, traditionally popular among Hispanics, drew the most interest of any sport this spring at Unity Reed, where the boys program had to cut 30 players.

To a lesser extent, Turner also said boundary changes caused by the opening of nearby Gainesville this fall affected Unity Reed’s turnout.

At the end of the 2020-21 school year, Unity Reed had 2,599 students. That number fell to 2,352 at the start of this school year. In addition, Turner said the school is still dealing with a residue effect from COVID.

“It’s a perfect storm,” Turner said of the three main factors behind Unity Reed’s decreasing athletic numbers.

The trend has been felt in other sports at Unity Reed, in particular football, where the Lions have had only enough players to field a varsity team for the past two seasons. Overall, Turner said 272 students participate in athletics at Unity Reed.

The shift has forced Unity Reed to re-evaluate how it’s promoting its sports programs to increase turnout. Turner encourages kids to try other sports if their primary one is unavailable. They can also provide support by serving as a team manager.

Turner realizes it’s a hard sell at times persuading kids to switch to an unfamiliar sport.

In addition, he wants to provide more free camps, especially for middle-schoolers who will attend Unity Reed.

“We need to engage the kids we have,” Turner said.