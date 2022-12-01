Unity Reed High School has cancelled the rest of its girls varsity basketball team due to low numbers.
Lions’ activities director Kevin Turner emailed Unity Reed’s opponents Wednesday to let them know of the decision.
“It’s discouraging to not have enough students to play sports, but it’s encouraging that the youngsters are learning and willing to get better,” Turner said.
Unity Reed opened up Monday with a 59-5 home loss to Freedom-Woodbridge with eight players on its varsity roster, Lions' head coach James Watson said.
Then next day, Watson said five of those players, including two returners, opted to not play anymore. Their departure left the Lions with two seniors and one sophomore, clearly not enough to even put a five-player team on the court let alone have any reserves.
Turner said Unity Reed will still have a junior varsity team comprised of 11 players who are both freshmen and sophomores. The one sophomore from varsity is now with the junior varsity.
The two seniors will remain with the program as managers and will still receive a varsity letter.
“That’s a testament to their mindset and willingness to serve,” Turner said of the two seniors.
Watson, who is in his first year as Unity Reed's head coach, is now moving forward to construct a better foundation for the varsity program.
"This gives us an opportunity to rebuild the program and grow it," said Watson, who came over from Osbourn, where he served as the boys junior varsity head basketball coach and as the associate head coach on the varsity team. "This will be a training year to prepare them for next season."
Watson replaced Anthony Diggs. Diggs was not brought back as the coach after Turner said the school chose to go in a different direction.
Diggs went 53-52 in five seasons. His best season was in 2018-19 when the Lions were 20-7 overall and tied Osbourn Park for the Cedar Run District regular-season title.
Struggling with turnout is nothing new in general for Unity Reed's athletic teams as the Manassas school overall adjusts to changing demographics.
The Lions had no girls cross country team in the fall and only a varsity football team for the third straight season.
In the spring of 2022, Unity Reed had no varsity team in three spring sports : boys lacrosse, softball and girls soccer.
For the 2021-22 school year, Turner said 272 students participated in athletics at Unity Reed.
