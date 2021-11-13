Blake Moore threw for 342 yards Friday as sixth-seeded Unity Reed upset third-seeded Patriot 49-35 in the Class 6 Region B quarterfinals.
Moore finished the game 12 of 22 passing. DaShaun Gibson caught three passes for 114 yards and two touchdowns, Amare Campbell six passes for 134 yards, Jalen Morrison two passes for 82 yards and a touchdown and Shane Eller one reception for 12 yards.
Eller also ran for a score, while Campbell ran for two more. Elller returned an interception for a 56-yard touchdown. Jalen Morrison also had a 17-yard interception and a fumble recovery.
Mekhi Blakeney led Unity Reed (6-5) with 60 rushing yards on 13 carries.
The Lions, who lost to Patriot 36-0 Oct. 8 in the regular season, face second-seeded Freedom (9-2) in the region semifinals. Patriot finishes the season at 7-4. This was Unity Reed's first playoff victory since 2013.
The Pioneers led 7-0 on Sam Fernandez’s touchdown before Unity Reed tied it up in the first quarter. Patriot went back up on a touchdown pass from Fernandez to Gabe Bigbee.
Unity Reed tallied back to back touchdowns to lead 21-13 almost halfway through the second quarter.
In the second half, Patriot tied it up twice. First with seven minutes left in the third quarter on a Fernandez touchdown run that made the score 28-all. And then again later in the quarter on a Fernandez to Matthew Boyd touchdown pass to tie the game against at 35-35.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.