Unity Reed has cancelled its two remaining varsity football games this season.
The Lions were scheduled to play at John Champe April 1 and then Hylton April 9. The Hylton game was added as part of the VHSL’s “Championships +1” model that allows non-postseason qualifiers a chance to add one extra game to the schedule if they choose to do so this season.
"A large number of our parents and students chose to sit out after a recent COVID exposure incident," Unity Reed activities director Kevin Turner said. "We were left with only 16 players, which is not enough to play varsity football."
The Lions finished the season with a 1-4 record.
