The Athletic named Unity Reed graduate Tyleik Williams to its mid-season freshman All-America college football team.
The defensive tackle leads Ohio State with four sacks and 16 quarterback pressures on 94 snaps. Williams graduated early from Unity Reed and enrolled at Ohio State in January.
Brentsville High School graduate Killian Cardinale is ranked among the nation’s top 10 wrestlers at 125 pounds by three different publications.
The West Virginia University redshirt senior is listed at No. 9 in the FloWrestling rankings, 10th by InterMat and WIN Magazine.
Cardinale earned all-American honors after finishing seventh at last season’s NCAA Division I Championships. Cardinale was also named to the NWCA Scholar All-American Team and finished third at the Big 12 Championship.
The Mountaineers open their season Nov. 7 at the Clarion Open.
