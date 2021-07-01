Damien Thigpen (Headshot).jpg

Stonewall Jackson High School graduate Damien Thigpen

 Arizona Cardinals

Unity Reed High School announced its 2021 hall of fame athletics class.

The school will host an in-person induction ceremony the weekend of September 10-12. 

NAME CLASS SPORT(S) ACHIEVEMENT(S)

Seth Cameron 1998 Wrestling State Champ, 4x place-winner

Michael Costello 2010 Baseball All State Pitcher

Jennifer Filkins 1992 GBB, VB, SB All-district, region, state

Yolanda Grayson King 1970 GBB All District

Joe Hockman Sr. *Coach Wrestling, FB 20+ years (multiple champions, 250+ career wins as coach)

Joe Hockman, Jr. 1985 Wrestling, FB State champion Wrestler, all-state football

Charlie Hutchison 1968 FB, BBB, BB all-district all three sports

Mepes Johnson *Coach Golf, Tennis ++ 49 years

Karen Lutman *Coach Gymnastics 20+ years, 2005 Team State Champion, multiple champions

Todd Mason 1995 Wrestling State Champion, 3x place-winner

Jim Powell *Coach Football 26 years

Damien Thigpen 2009 FB, Track All American Hurdler, 3x State champion

