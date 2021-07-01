Unity Reed High School announced its 2021 hall of fame athletics class.
The school will host an in-person induction ceremony the weekend of September 10-12.
NAME CLASS SPORT(S) ACHIEVEMENT(S)
Seth Cameron 1998 Wrestling State Champ, 4x place-winner
Michael Costello 2010 Baseball All State Pitcher
Jennifer Filkins 1992 GBB, VB, SB All-district, region, state
Yolanda Grayson King 1970 GBB All District
Joe Hockman Sr. *Coach Wrestling, FB 20+ years (multiple champions, 250+ career wins as coach)
Joe Hockman, Jr. 1985 Wrestling, FB State champion Wrestler, all-state football
Charlie Hutchison 1968 FB, BBB, BB all-district all three sports
Mepes Johnson *Coach Golf, Tennis ++ 49 years
Karen Lutman *Coach Gymnastics 20+ years, 2005 Team State Champion, multiple champions
Todd Mason 1995 Wrestling State Champion, 3x place-winner
Jim Powell *Coach Football 26 years
Damien Thigpen 2009 FB, Track All American Hurdler, 3x State champion
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.