Unity Reed High School (formerly Stonewall Jackson) has revealed its new logo.
The Manassas school's new mascot is the Lions. The Lions replace the school's former mascot, the Raiders.
Stonewall Jackson was renamed Unity Reed in honor of Arthur Reed, a long-time security assistant at the school. The name change was officially approved June 29 by the Prince William County School Board.
Superintendent Steve Walts recommended renaming Stonewall Jackson high school and middle schools in early June.
Stonewall Middle School has been renamed Unity Braxton in honor of Celestine Braxton, an educator in the school system for 33 years.
