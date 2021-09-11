Blake Moore threw two touchdown passes and the defense returned two fumbles for touchdowns Saturday as host Unity Reed defeated Woodbridge 28-7.
The Lions (3-0) led 20-0 at the end of the first quarter. Moore connected with DaShaun Gibson for a 42-yard touchdown pass on Unity Reed’s first drive. Moore added a 14-yard touchdown pass to Amare Campbell with 3:05 left in the quarter.
In between, Shane Eller scooped up a fumble and returned it 28 yards for a touchdown for the Lions’ second score.
Marquez Davis closed out Unity Reed’s scoring with a fumble return for a touchdown in the second half.
Eller was particularly dominant on defense. In the first half, he recorded two tackles, including one for loss, a half a sack, an interception, a pass deflection and blocked a punt.
He caused back-to-back fumbles on Woodbridge’s first two players of the second half.
