Unity Reed High School’s Lacrosse Booster Club will host the ONE PRIDE Lions-Raiders Alumni Game Saturday in honor of two former team members who passed away in 2020 to cancer.
Adam Ward was the school’s lacrosse coach from 2005-2018 and Nate Williams (class of 2004) played lacrosse for the school.
The charity game begins at 10 a.m.
The event will hold a brief memorial for Adam and Nate at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. A tree will be planted in Ward’s memory, while a few words will be spoken about the Nathan Williams Scholarship Fund. The scholarship was established at Virginia Tech to support an incoming freshman in the College of Architecture and Urban Studies (the college from which Nate graduated in 2008) through the Beyond Boundaries Scholars program.
These scholarships are used as a key recruitment tool by the university for underrepresented and high achieving students toward the strategic goal of providing a truly inclusive student body. All proceeds from this event will be directed to this fund.
Additional details of this special event can be found on Unity Reed’s team website: 2021 ONE PRIDE Alumni Game (unityreedlionslacrosse.com)
