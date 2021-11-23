Unity Reed’s Shawn Murphy is one of six national finalists for the Butkus Award.
The award goes to the top high school linebacker. Murphy, the Cedar Run District Defensive Player of the Year, has committed to Alabama.
The award, which also recognizes the top NFL and college football linebacker, will be announced by Dec. 7.
Butkus Award 2021 High School Finalists:
Joshua Burnham, Traverse City Central, Traverse City, Mich.
Jalon Walker, Salisbury, Salisbury, N.C.
C.J. Hicks, Archbishop Alter, Dayton, Ohio
Jaylen Sneed, Hilton Head, Hilton Head, S.C.
Harold Perkins, Cypress Park, Cypress, Texas
Shawn Murphy, Unity Reed, Manassas, Va.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.