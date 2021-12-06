Unity Reed’s Shawn Murphy was announced Monday as the winner of the Butkus Award as nation's top high school linebacker.
The Alabama-bound senior was one of six national finalists for the honor.
The other finalists were Joshua Burnham, Traverse City Central, Traverse City, Mich. Jalon Walker, Salisbury, Salisbury, N.C., C.J. Hicks, Archbishop Alter, Dayton, Ohio, Jaylen Sneed, Hilton Head, Hilton Head, S.C. and Harold Perkins, Cypress Park, Cypress, Texas.
Burnham has committed to Notre Dame, Walker to Georgia, Hicks to Ohio State and Sneed to Notre Dame. Perkins has not chosen a college yet.
The award also recognizes the top NFL and college football linebacker. Georgia's Nakobe Dean is the 2021 college selection.
The Butkus Award has gone to a high school linebacker since 2008 and is named in honor of Pro Football Hall of Famer Dick Butkus.
The Butkus selection committee consists of 51 football coaches, recruiters, talent scouts and sports journalists.
Murphy is the first high school player from Virginia to win the award. Dylan Moses is the only other Alabama commitment to receive the honor (2016). Other previous selections include NFL draft picks Malik Jefferson, Raekwon McMillian, Jaylon Smith, Tony Steward, Jordan Hicks and Manti Te'o.
The 6-2, 225-pound Murphy had over 40 college offers. He committed to the Crimson Tide July 25 over his four other finalists: LSU, Florida, Penn State and Ohio State.
He plans to graduate early from Unity Reed and enroll in Alabama in January.
