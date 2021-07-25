Unity Reed senior linebacker Shawn Murphy committed to defending national champion Alabama Sunday. Murphy made the announcement at the United Sportsplex in Manassas.
Murphy chose the Crimson Tide over his four other finalists: LSU, Florida, Penn State and Ohio State.
Murphy said he informed Alabama of his decision during a phone call Tuesday with Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban. Murphy said he plans to enroll early at Alabama in January.
Murphy originally planned to announce his decision Aug. 1, but then moved it up a week to accommodate the schedule of family and friends. He used United Sportsplex as the site of the announcement because it is where he trains under Raymond Washington.
Murphy also wanted to make the decision as soon as possible before football season started. Unity Reed begins practice July 29. The Lions' first regular-season game is Aug. 27 against Westfield.
Murphy is the third Prince William County player to commit to Alabama and the first since 2014 Woodbridge graduate Da'Shawn Hand. Hand played four seasons for the Crimson Tide before the Detroit Lions selected him in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.
Murphy is rated the No. 2 player in Virginia, the No. 7 linebacker in the nation and the No. 67 player overall for the class of 2022 in the 247Sports composite rankings. Rivals lists Murphy as Virginia’s top player and No. 26 overall in the nation.
As a sophomore, Murphy was a second-team all-state selection and the Cedar Run District and Class 6 Region B defensive player of the year. He is a three-time all-district selection.
The Crimson Tide offered Murphy in April, 2019 of his freshman year. Saban visited Unity Reed Jan. 21, 2020. Alabama has won six national titles under Saban.
Murphy most recently saw Alabama June 16th on an unofficial visit.
Congratulations Shawn. Roll Tide Roll
