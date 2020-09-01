At a recent Washington Nationals home game, a member of the grounds crew ran on the field to retrieve a foul ball. It was a routine task, but one Jerome Hruska wanted to point out for two reasons.
For one, it was fun touching his iPad and having the sound of applause echo through the fanless stadium to show some appreciation for the person’s efforts. The person added to the fun by tipping his hat in gratitude before leaving the field.
The other reason Hruska did it was as a reminder to the players, staff and those tuning in on television and radio that someone is paying attention to everything that’s going on during the game.
“The applause isn’t triggered by a computer automatically,” Hruska said. “It’s a real person reacting to the play and watching.”
On a normal game night, actual fans would clap themselves. But with the coronavirus pandemic leaving Major League ballparks without fans this season, Hruska fills the void by recreating the scene himself.
Making noise is a duty the Unity Reed High School teacher has become adept at since he added the responsibility to his standard public address announcing tasks when Major League Baseball began play in late July.
“Not having fans there is hard,” Hruska said. “But I know they are listening to the broadcast and if I can make the broadcast more enjoyable then I’m happy with that.”
When the Nationals approached him about creating an audience, Hruska felt comfortable doing it based on his prior work in radio where he juggled numerous responsibilities. He’s also been at Nats Park long enough to form a soundtrack in his head for all the typical crowd noises and reactions.
Still, Hruska faced some challenges ensuring everything went right with the sound level inside an empty stadium that usually is filled with 30,000 fans.
Major League Baseball provided each team with an iPad that has around 70 sounds to use for different situations. In addition, Hruska added sounds unique to the Nationals recorded from last year like, “N-A-T-S NATS-NATS-NATS WOOOO.”
Hruska tested out the iPad’s three volume levels (small, medium and large) during the Nationals’ instrasquad games and preseason games. He received feedback from the players that helped him gauge whether a sound is too loud so he could make the necessary adjustments. For the Nationals, Hruska found that medium worked best for now.
Another challenge was in late July when the Toronto Blue Jays came to town as the home team. At the time, Toronto did not have a home site yet so Washington agreed to let them play at Nationals Park. The Nationals took the field as the visitors.
Hruska figured he’d announce both lineups, like he did when Washington hosted the all-star game in 2018. But instead, he announced only the Blue Jays. He also had to switch applause sounds for the right team since he usually hits the applause button when a Washington pitcher strikes out an opponent’s batter. Hruska adjusted, but it wasn’t easy. Washington’s public address announcer since 2007, Hruska knows the Nationals inside and out.
The efforts didn’t go unnoticed as the Blue Jays expressed their thanks to Hruska and the other members of the production crew by sending them two boxes of doughnuts.
As awkward as it seems at times to be one of the only fans in the stadium, Hruska loves being at the park again and working with the same people he’s teamed with over the last 15 years.
“Being able to see them has been great,” Hruska said. “Also getting back to a little normalcy has been awesome. Watching baseball is amazing in person no matter what. Now we are the lucky few that get to do that.”
(1) comment
Stonewall Jackson. Say his name.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.