Unity Reed senior defensive tackle Tyleik Williams announced Thursday evening on his Twitter account his commitment to Ohio State.
Williams chose the Buckeyes over Alabama, North Carolina, LSU, Virginia Tech and South Carolina. Ohio State offered Williams April 2.
Williams' decision was not a surprise. He had developed a strong rapport with Ohio State defensive line coach Larry Johnson.
The 6-foot-3, 330-pound Williams is the first local player to commit to Ohio State since 2015 Hylton graduate Matt Burrell.
Williams, a four-star recruit rated the No. 4 player in Virginia and the No. 8 defensive tackle in the nation for the class of 2021 by 247Sports, plans to graduate in December and enroll in college in January. He will sign his national letter-of-intent during the Dec. 16-18 early signing period.
Williams' decision to leave early means his high school football career is over. The Virginia High School League delayed the start of the football season until February because of the coronavirus pandemic.
As a junior, Williams earned second-team all-state honors. He totaled 47 tackles and 3.5 sacks.
