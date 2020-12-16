Unity Reed senior defensive lineman Tyleik Williams will be honored as an All-American Bowl selection tonight at 8 with a virtual jersey presentation on the NBC Sports YouTube channel.
The presentation is part of the Road to the Dome tour that will honor all the 100 All-American Bowl selections through a 15-episode series. Tonight’s episode is No. 14.
The 2021 All-American Bowl was cancelled due to the pandemic. The game was scheduled for Jan. 9 in San Antonio.
NBC plans to still air a two-hour special titled “All-American Bowl: Declaration Day” on Jan. 2 that will honor the participants.
Williams is scheduled to sign today with Ohio State.
