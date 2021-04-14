CLASS 6 REGION B TOURNAMENTS
FIELD HOCKEY
Quarterfinals
Monday, April 12
No. 1 Battlefield 3, No. 8 Hylton 0
No. 4 Colonial Forge 6, No. 5 Woodbridge 0
No. 7 Unity Reed 2, No. 2 Colgan 1
No. 6 Patriot 1, No. 3 Massaponax 0
Semifinals
Tuesday, April 13
Colonial Forge 1, Battlefield 0 2(OT)
Patriot 2, Unity Reed 0
Final
Thursday, April 15
Patriot vs. Colonial Forge at Mountain View High School, 6 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Quarterfinals
Monday, April 12
No. 1 Battlefield 3, No. 8 Woodbridge 0
No. 5 Forest Park def. No. 4 Massaponax
No. 2 Colgan 3, No. 7 Patriot 0
No. 3 Colonial Forge 3, No. 6 Osbourn Park 0
Semifinals
Tuesday, April 13
Battlefield 3, Forest Park 0
Colonial Forge 3, Colgan 0
Final
Thursday, April 15
Colonial Forge at Battlefield, 6 p.m.
