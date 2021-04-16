volleyball generic.jpg
CLASS 6 REGION B TOURNAMENTS

FIELD HOCKEY

Quarterfinals

Monday, April 12

No. 1 Battlefield 3, No. 8 Hylton 0

No. 4 Colonial Forge 6, No. 5 Woodbridge 0

No. 7 Unity Reed 2, No. 2 Colgan 1

No. 6 Patriot 1, No. 3 Massaponax 0

Semifinals

Tuesday, April 13

Colonial Forge 1, Battlefield 0 2(OT)

Patriot 2, Unity Reed 0

Final

Thursday, April 15

Colonial Forge 3, Patriot 0 (at Mountain View High School)

VOLLEYBALL

Quarterfinals

Monday, April 12

No. 1 Battlefield 3, No. 8 Woodbridge 0

No. 5 Forest Park def. No. 4 Massaponax

No. 2 Colgan 3, No. 7 Patriot 0

No. 3 Colonial Forge 3, No. 6 Osbourn Park 0

Semifinals

Tuesday, April 13

Battlefield 3, Forest Park 0

Colonial Forge 3, Colgan 0

Final

Thursday, April 15

Colonial Forge 3, Battlefield 1

