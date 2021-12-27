Colgan cancelled its girls Christmas basketball tournament Monday morning due to COVID protocols.

Tournament organizer and Colgan girls basketball coach Fred Milbert said the decision was made after two more schools pulled out Monday, leaving the eight-team field down to two, Colgan and Unity Reed.

With the coronavirus still around, Milbert had wanted to stay close home for a Christmas Tournament.

With other local tournament brackets filled up, the Colgan High School girls basketball head coach decided to host a tournament. The first Colgan Shark Tank Holiday Tournament was scheduled to run Dec. 28-30. In addition to Colgan and Unity Reed, the eight-team field included Gainesville, W.T. Woodson, South Lakes, Chantilly, Stone Bridge and West Potomac.

“I wasn’t feeling real comfortable traveling,” Milbert said of the decision behind hosting a tournament instead of travelling somewhere. “We put this together. I’m pretty happy with the teams we got.”

Milbert said the program’s parents had stepped in to provide support to keep costs down. The biggest expense is for officials. Milbert hopes to make this an annual event. Prince William County hasn’t hosted many Christmas tournaments over the years.

There were no high school Christmas tournaments last season because the pandemic delayed the start of the season. Two years ago, Colgan participated in the Title IX Classic at the DC Armory.