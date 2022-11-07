The Virginia High School League announced Sunday the first-round pairings for the regional football playoff.
Below are the local first-round matchups:
Class 6 Region B
No. 8 Gar-Field (5-5) at No. 1 Freedom-Woodbridge (10-0), Thursday 6 p.m.
No. 7 Colonial Forge (5-5) at No. 2 Battlefield (10-0), Thursday, 7 p.m.
No. 6 Unity Reed (6-4) at No. 3 Patriot (9-1), Thursday, 7 p.m.
No. 5 Forest Park (6-4) at No. 4 John Champe (7-3), Friday, 7 p.m.
Class 3 Region B
No. 8 James Monroe (2-8) at No. 1 Brentsville (9-1), Thursday, 7 p.m.
No. 7 Goochland (3-7) at No. 2 Skyline (5-5)
No. 6 Culpeper (3-7) at No. 3 Warren County (5-5)
No. 5 Caroline (4-6) at No. 4 Armstrong (4-6)
Some things to note:
If Freedom-Woodbridge or Battlefield wins their region, they will host the state semifinal Saturday, Dec. 3 against the Region A winner. The Eagles and the Bobcats finished the regular season with a higher point rating (36.00 for Freedom, 35.00 for Battlefield) than Region A's top seeded team, 8-1 Oscar Smith (34.88).
Forest Park, which posted its first winning record since 2015, topped Unity Reed by one point to secure the fifth seed. The Bruins jumped Unity Reed and Colonial Forge when everything they needed to happen occurred:
The Bruins needed to beat Hylton, Massaponax defeats Colonial Forge, Mountain View beats Riverbend, Woodgrove beats Loudoun Valley, Centreville beats Westfield and Gar-Field beats Woodbridge.
Here are the complete brackets
REGION 6A
Floyd Kellam (4–6) at Oscar Smith (8–1)
James River–Midlothian (4–6) at Thomas Dale (9–1)
Cosby (5–5) at Manchester (9–1)
Franklin County (6–4) at Western Branch (8–2)
REGION 6B
Gar–Field (5–5) at Freedom–Prince William (10–0)
Colonial Forge (5–5) at Battlefield (10–0)
Unity Reed (6–4) at Patriot (9–1)
Forest Park (6–4) at John Champe (9–3)
REGION 6C
Alexandria City (5–5) at Fairfax (10–0)
Thomas Edison (6–4) at South County (9–1)
Hayfield (7–3) at West Springfield (8–2)
James Robinson (7–3) at Lake Braddock (8–2)
REGION 6D
Washington–Liberty (5–5) at James Madison (7–3)
Chantilly (5–5) at Centreville (8–2)
Herndon (6–4) at Westfield (6–4)
Yorktown (7-3) at Langley (7–3)
REGION 5A
Hickory (3–7) at Green Run (10–0)
Tallword (4–6) at Kempsville (9–1)
Bayside (6–4) at Frank Cox (8–2)
Indian River (7–3) at Salem–Va. Beach (7–3)
REGION 5B
Norview (4-6) at Woodside (7-3)
Menchville (5-5) at Nansemond River (6-4)
Byes: Maury (7-1), Kecoughtan (7-3)
REGION 5C
Prince George (1-9) at Highland Springs (10-0)
Glen Allen (5-5) at Midlothian (9-1)
Hermitage (6-4) at L.C. Byrd (7-3)
Mills Godwin (6–4) at Douglas Freeman (8–2)
REGION 5D
William Fleming (5–5) at Stone Bridge (9–1)
Albemarle (8–2) at Mountain View (9–1)
Briar Woods (7–3) at Partrick Henry-Roanoke (8–2)
Woodgrove (7–3) at Riverbend (8–2)
REGION 4A
Hampton (3–7) at Warwick (9–1)
Deep Creek (5–5) at King’s Fork (8–2)
Grafton (6–4) at Warhill (7–3)
Heritage-Newport News (6–4) at Churchland (7–3)
REGION 4B
Powhatan (6–4) at Dinwiddie (10–0)
Patrick Henry-Ashland (6–4) at King George (10–0)
Matoaca (6–4) at Varina (9–1)
Eastern View (8–2) at Hanover (8–2)
REGION 4C
Handley (7–3) at Loudoun County (10–0)
Loudoun Valley (6–3) at Sherando (6–4)
Millbrook (5–5) at Tuscarora (9-1)
Heritage-Leesburg (4–6) at Kettle Run (10–0)
REGION 4D
Halifax (5–5) at E.C. Glass (9–1)
Jefferson Forest (4–6) at Louisa (10–0)
Western Albemarle (5–5) at Salem (8–2)
Amherst (6–4) at Orange (8–2)
REGION 3A
York (7–3) at Phoebus (10–0)
Colonial Heights (6–4) at Lafayette (9–1)
Hopewell (6–4) at Lake Taylor (9–1)
Southampton (8–2) at I.C. Norcome (7–3)
REGION 3B
James Monroe (2–8) at Brentsville (9–1)
Goochlaned (3–7) at Skyline (6–4)
Culpeper (3–7) at Warren County (5–5)
Caroline (4–6) at Armstrong (4–6)
REGION 3C
Rustburg (5–5) at Liberty Christian (9–1)
Staunton (7–3) at Heritage Christian (8–2)
Wilson Memorial (7–3) at Brookville (7–3)
Turner Ashby (8–2) at Spotswood (8–2)
REGION 3D
Hidden Valley (3–7) at Lord Boutetort (9–1)
Staunton River (5–5) at Magna Vista (7–3)
Abingdon (5–5) at Christiansburg (7–3)
Cave Spring (6–4) at Bassett (7–3)
REGION 2A
Bruton (5–5) at King William (7–3)
Amelia (5–5) at Thomas Jefferson (7–3)
Nandua (6–4) at Poquoson (6–4)
Brunswick (5–5) at Greensville County (8–2)
REGION 2B
East Rockingham (4–6) at Strasburg (9–1)
Madison County (6–4) at Luray (8–2)
Buckingham County (8–2) at Central–Woodstock (8–2)
Stuarts Draft (7–3) at Clarke County (7–3)
REGION 2C
Gretna (5–5) at Radford (9–1)
Dan River (6–4) at Martinsville (9–1)
Floyd County (7–3) at Glenvar (7–3)
Alleghany (6–4) at Appomattox County (7–3)
REGION 2D
Central-Wise (4–6) at Graham (10–0)
Tazwell (6–4) at Ridgeview (9–1)
Lee (6–4) at Virginia High (8–2)
Union (7–3) at Gate City (7–3)
REGION 1A
Colonial Beach (1–9) at Essex (10–0)
Northampton (5–5) at King & Queen (8–2)
Rappahannock (5–5) at Northumberland (7–2)
Westmoreland (4–5) at West Point (6–4)
REGION 1B
William Campbell (3-7) at Buffalo Gap (6-4)
Franklin (4-6) at Sussex Central (6-4)
Byes: Riverheads (8-1), Central-Lunenburg (10-0)
REGION 1C
Bath County (4–6) at Galax (6–3)
Parry McCluer (4–6) at George Wythe (6–3)
Covington (3–7) at Narrows (8–1)
Giles (4–5) at Grayson County (8–2)
REGION 1D
Hurley (5–4) at Patrick Henry-Glade Spring (7–3)
Lebanon (6–4) at Twin Springs (7–2)
Honaker (7–3) at Grundy (5–4)
Holston (7–3) at Rye Cove (7–2)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.