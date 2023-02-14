CARDINAL DISTRICT TOURNAMENT
BOYS
First round
Monday, Feb. 13
No. 4 Colgan 58, No. 5 Gar-Field 35
Semifinals
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Colgan at No. 1 Forest Park, 7 p.m.
No. 3 Freedom-Woodbridge at No. 2 Potomac, 7:30 p.m.
Final
Friday, Feb. 17
7 p.m. at highest seed
Friday, Feb. 17
Consolation game
at site of championship game, 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS
First round
Monday, Feb. 13
No. 4 Freedom-Woodbridge 38, No. 4 Hylton 26
Semifinals
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Freedom at No. 1 Potomac, 5:30 p.m.
No. 3 Colgan at No. 2 Woodbridge, 7 p.m.
Final
Friday, Feb. 17
at higher seed, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 17
Consolation game
at site of championship game, 5:30 p.m.
CEDAR RUN DISTRICT TOURNAMENT
BOYS
First round
Monday, Feb. 13
No. 5 Osbourn 58, No. 4 John Champe 51 (OT)
No. 3 Gainesville 59, No. 6 Freedom-South Riding 56
Semifinals
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Osbourn at No. 1 Patriot, 6 p.m.
Gainesville at No. 2 Battlefield, 6 p.m.
Final
Friday, Feb. 17
at higher seed, TBD
GIRLS
First round
Monday, Feb. 13
No. 4 Freedom-South Riding 39, No. 5 Osbourn 33
No. 3 Patriot 55, No. 6 Battlefield 28
Semifinals
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Freedom-South Riding at No. 1 Osbourn Park, 6 p.m.
Patriot at No. 2 Gainesville, 6 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 17
at higher seed, TBD
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.