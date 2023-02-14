basketball generic 2.jpg

CARDINAL DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

BOYS

First round

Monday, Feb. 13

No. 4 Colgan 58, No. 5 Gar-Field 35

Semifinals

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Colgan at No. 1 Forest Park, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Freedom-Woodbridge at No. 2 Potomac, 7:30 p.m.

Final

Friday, Feb. 17

7 p.m. at highest seed

Friday, Feb. 17

Consolation game

at site of championship game, 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS

First round

Monday, Feb. 13

No. 4 Freedom-Woodbridge 38, No. 4 Hylton 26

Semifinals

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Freedom at No. 1 Potomac, 5:30 p.m.

No. 3 Colgan at No. 2 Woodbridge, 7 p.m.

Final

Friday, Feb. 17

at higher seed, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 17

Consolation game

at site of championship game, 5:30 p.m.

CEDAR RUN DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

BOYS

First round

Monday, Feb. 13

No. 5 Osbourn 58, No. 4 John Champe 51 (OT)

No. 3 Gainesville 59, No. 6 Freedom-South Riding 56

Semifinals

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Osbourn at No. 1 Patriot, 6 p.m.

Gainesville at No. 2 Battlefield, 6 p.m.

Final

Friday, Feb. 17

at higher seed, TBD

GIRLS

First round

Monday, Feb. 13

No. 4 Freedom-South Riding 39, No. 5 Osbourn 33

No. 3 Patriot 55, No. 6 Battlefield 28

Semifinals

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Freedom-South Riding at No. 1 Osbourn Park, 6 p.m.

Patriot at No. 2 Gainesville, 6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 17

at higher seed, TBD

