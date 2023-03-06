CLASS 6 STATE TOURNAMENT
BOYS
Quarterfinals
Friday, March 3
Patriot 52, Landstown 36
Oscar Smith 79, Forest Park 52
South Lakes 63, Edison 39
Hayfield 65, Madison 55
Semifinals
Monday, March 6
Oscar Smith (25-1) vs. Patriot (26-3) at Gainesville HS, 7 p.m.
South Lakes (25-3) vs. Hayfield (28-1) at Westfield HS, 7 p.m.
Final
Friday, March 10 at Virginia Commonwealth University's Siegel Center
8 p.m.
GIRLS
Quarterfinals
Friday, March 3
Manchester 58, Osbourn Park 50
Thomas 53, Gainesville 52 (OT)
James Madison 42, West Potomac 34
Robinson 40, Oakton 18
Semifinals
March 6
Manchester (21-5) vs. Thomas Dale (24-2) at Monacan HS, 7 p.m.
Madison (24-4) vs. Robinson (26-2) at South Lakes HS, 7 p.m.
Final
Friday, March 10 at Virginia Commonwealth University's Siegel Center
6 p.m.
CLASS 4 STATE TOURNAMENT
BOYS
Semifinals
Monday, March 6
Varina vs. King’s Fork (at Highland Spring), 7 p.m.
Tuscarora vs. Pulaski County (at Christiansburg), 7 p.m.
King’s Fork vs. Hampton (at Bethel), 7 p.m.
CLASS 3 STATE TOURNAMENT
GIRLS
Quarterfinals
Friday, March 3
Meridian 49, Lafayette 29
Brentsville 50, Lakeland 36
Carroll County 87, Spotswood 52
Liberty Christian 56, Lord Botetourt 36
Semifinals
Monday, March 6
Brentsville (20-6) vs. Meridian (25-1) at McLean HS, 7 p.m.
Carroll County (26-1) vs. Lord Botetourt (20-8) at Pulaski HS, 7 p.m.
Final
Friday, March 10 at Virginia Commonwealth University's Siegel Center
12:30 p.m.
