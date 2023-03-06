basketball generic 2.jpg

CLASS 6 STATE TOURNAMENT

BOYS

Quarterfinals

Friday, March 3

Patriot 52, Landstown 36

Oscar Smith 79, Forest Park 52

South Lakes 63, Edison 39

Hayfield 65, Madison 55

Semifinals

Monday, March 6

Oscar Smith (25-1) vs. Patriot (26-3) at Gainesville HS, 7 p.m.

South Lakes (25-3) vs. Hayfield (28-1) at Westfield HS, 7 p.m.

Final

Friday, March 10 at Virginia Commonwealth University's Siegel Center

8 p.m.

GIRLS

Quarterfinals

Friday, March 3

Manchester 58, Osbourn Park 50

Thomas 53, Gainesville 52 (OT)

James Madison 42, West Potomac 34

Robinson 40, Oakton 18

Semifinals

March 6

Manchester (21-5) vs. Thomas Dale (24-2) at Monacan HS, 7 p.m.

Madison (24-4) vs. Robinson (26-2) at South Lakes HS, 7 p.m.

Final

Friday, March 10 at Virginia Commonwealth University's Siegel Center

6 p.m.

CLASS 4 STATE TOURNAMENT 

BOYS

Semifinals

Monday, March 6

Varina vs. King’s Fork (at Highland Spring), 7 p.m.

E.C. Glass vs. Tuscarora (at Heritage-Lynchburg), 7:30 p.m.
 
GIRLS
Semifinals
Monday, March 6

Tuscarora vs. Pulaski County (at Christiansburg), 7 p.m.

King’s Fork vs. Hampton (at Bethel), 7 p.m.

CLASS 3 STATE TOURNAMENT 

GIRLS

Quarterfinals

Friday, March 3

Meridian 49, Lafayette 29

Brentsville 50, Lakeland 36

Carroll County 87, Spotswood 52

Liberty Christian 56, Lord Botetourt 36

Semifinals

Monday, March 6

Brentsville (20-6) vs. Meridian (25-1) at McLean HS, 7 p.m.

Carroll County (26-1) vs. Lord Botetourt (20-8) at Pulaski HS, 7 p.m.

Final 

Friday, March 10 at Virginia Commonwealth University's Siegel Center

12:30 p.m.

 

 

