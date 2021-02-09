CLASS 6 REGION B
BOYS
First round
Monday, Feb. 8
No. 1 Patriot 79, No. 8 Hylton 46
No. 5 Woodbridge 70, No. 4 Massaponax 49
No. 2 Potomac 70, No. 7 Battlefield 66
No. 6 John Champe 50, No. 3 Riverbend 43
Semifinals
Wednesday, Feb. 10
No. 5 Woodbridge at No. 1 Patriot, 4 p.m.
No. 6 John Champe at No. 2 Potomac, 4 p.m.
Final
Friday, Feb. 12
7 p.m.
GIRLS
First round
Monday, Feb. 8
No. 1 Osbourn Park 61, No. 8 Potomac 22
No. 5 Forest Park 48, No. 4 Riverbend 41
No. 2 Colgan 63, No. 7 John Champe 33
No. 6 Patriot 60, No. 3 Massaponax 53
Semifinals
Wednesday, Feb. 10
Forest Park at Osbourn Park, 4 p.m.
Patriot at Colgan, 4 p.m.
Final
Friday, Feb. 12
7 p.m.
CLASS 3 REGION B
BOYS
First round
Monday, Feb. 8
No. 1 Skyline 75, No. 8 Lightridge 39
No. 4 James Monroe 67, No. 5 Central-Woodstock 39
No. 6 Manassas Park 58, No. 3 Goochland 56 (OT)
No 2 Independence 77, No. 7 George Mason 35
Semifinals
Tuesday, Feb. 9
James Monroe at Central-Woodstock, 6 p.m.
Manassas Park at Independence, 6 p.m.
Final
Friday, Feb. 12
GIRLS
First round
Monday, Feb. 8
No. 1 George Mason 59, No. 8 Goochland 20
No 4 Brentsville 38, No. 5 Skyline 35
No. 3 James Monroe 40, No. 6 Maggie Walker 37
No. 7 Independence at No. 2 William Monroe, 6 p.m. (game was cancelled Monday after William Monroe's season ended due to COVID-19 protocols).
Semifinals
Tuesday, Feb. 9
Brentsville at George Mason, 6 p.m.
Independence at James Monroe, 6 p.m.
Final
Friday, Feb. 12
