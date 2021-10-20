CARDINAL DISTRICT
FIELD HOCKEY
Semifinals
Tuesday, Oct. 19
No. 1 Colgan 8, No. 4 Hylton 0
No. 2 Woodbridge 5, No. 3 Forest Park 0
Final
Thursday, Oct. 21
Woodbridge at Colgan, 6 p.m.
CEDAR RUN DISTRICT
FIELD HOCKEY
Quarterfinals
Wednesday, Oct. 20
No. 5 John Champe at No. 4 Unity Reed, 6 p.m.
No. 6 Osbourn Park at No. 3 Freedom-South Riding, 6 p.m.
Semifinals
Thursday, Oct. 21
John Champe-Unity Reed winner at No. 1 Battlefield, 6 p.m.
Osbourn Park-Freedom-South Riding winner at No. 2 Patriot, 6 p.m.
Final
Monday, Oct. 25
At higher seed
VOLLEYBALL
Quarterfinals
Thursday, Oct. 21
No. 5 Gainesville at No. 4 John Champe, 7 p.m.
No. 6 Osbourn Park at No. 3 Patriot, 6 p.m.
Semifinals
Monday, Oct. 25
Gainesville-John Champe winner at No. 1 Freedom-South Riding, 6 p.m.
Osbourn Park-Patriot winner at No. 2 Battlefield, 6 p.m.
Final
Wednesday, Oct. 27
at higher seed
