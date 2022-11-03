With the regular-season finishing Friday, seven teams have already clinched postseason berths in the eight-team Class 6 Region B playoff bracket.
The eighth spot is still up for grabs with Gar-Field, Potomac and Freedom-South Riding having the best chance to claim it.
Freedom-Woodbridge (10-0) is the No. 1 seed regardless of who wins Friday’s Patriot (9-0) at Battlefield (9-0) game. As long as they advance, the Eagles will have home-field advantage throughout the three-round region playoffs. The top four seeds host first-round games.
Brentsville (9-1) has already wrapped up the No. 1 seed in the Class 3 Region B. The Tigers have qualified for the playoffs eight straight seasons, the longest current streak for any Prince William County high school.
The Virginia High School League will release the official first-round playoff matchups Sunday afternoon.
If Freedom wins the region, it can also host the state semifinals against the Region A winner as long as it has a higher point rating.
At this point, Freedom is vying for top honors with two-time defending Class 6 state champion Oscar Smith (8-0). Oscar Smith currently has a higher point rating than Freedom (35.25 to 34.80). The Tigers conclude their regular season Friday against Class 3 Phoebus (9-0).
The winner of Patriot-Battlefield is the No. 2 regional seed and the loser is No. 3. Patriot is making its sixth straight playoff appearance and Battlefield third straight.
John Champe (6-3) will secure the No. 4 seed with a win over Freedom-South Riding (4-5). A loss, though, could drop the Knights to No. 7.
Colonial Forge (5-4), Unity Reed (6-4) and Forest Park (5-4) are in. It’s a question of seeding. Unity Reed's regular season is over after Osbourn Park had to forfeit due to a lack of players because of illness.
Colonial Forge, which plays Massaponax (3-6) Friday, and Unity Reed have the best chance for the No. 5 seed. Based on the number of bonus points it will pick up, Colonial Forge has a better chance than Unity Reed for a No. 4 seed if Champe loses.
It appears Forest Park can move no higher than No. 6. For that to happen, the Bruins must beat 0-9 Hylton Friday, Mountain View must defeat Riverbend, Woodgrove beats Loudoun Valley, Patriot beats Battlefield, Centreville beats Westfield and Gar-Field beats Woodbridge.
The most contested spot is at No. 8. Besides Gar-Field (4-5), Potomac (4-5) and Freedom-South Riding. Woodbridge (4-5) and Osbourn (4-5) also have a chance, but are long-shots who need a bunch of scenarios to fall their way.
Osbourn could earn its second straight playoff berth if Gar-Field, Potomac and Freedom-South Riding all lose and the Eagles beat Gainesville Friday.
Woodbridge boosted its chances after Massaponax defeated Stafford Tuesday. The Vikings picked up more bonus points since they defeated Massaponax earlier in the season.
For the Vikings to earn their first playoff appearance since 2017, they must defeat Gar-Field Thursday in addition to Colgan beating Potomac, Gainesville beating Osbourn and John Champe beating Freedom-South Riding.
Looking for its fourth straight playoff appearance, Gar-Field (4-5) has the easiest path to secure the 8th seed as long as it beats Woodbridge (4-5) Thursday and John Champe beats Freedom-South Riding.
If Freedom-South Riding upsets John Champe, it’s possible the Eagles claim the eighth seed.
Potomac (4-5) should make the playoffs with a win Friday over Colgan (3-6) and if Woodbridge and John Champe both win. The Panthers last made the playoffs in 2014.
They thought they made it in 2021 after the VHSL mistakenly listed Potomac as the No. 8 seed in the initial bracket. Colonial Forge was the actual No. 8 seed. Although Colonial Forge and Potomac tied for last playoff spot with 26 points each, the Eagles earned the nod based on the common opponent tiebreaker.
Potomac could still reach the postseason if Gar-Field defeats Woodbridge. But for that to happen, Battlefield must beat Patriot, Brooke Point defeats North Stafford, Glen Allen defeats Douglas Freeman and Riverbend beats Mountain View.
If Potomac and Gar-Field tie for the eighth spot based on their point rating, Gar-Field moves on because it beat Potomac this season.
