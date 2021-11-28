football generic.jpg
Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

REGION FINAL RESULTS

CLASS 6

Region 6A

Oscar Smith 58, Western Branch 6

Region 6B

Battlefield 24, Freedom-Prince William 7

Region 6C

South County 33, West Potomac 26

Region 6D

James Madison 35, Centreville 7

CLASS 5

Region 5A

Green Run 21, Kempsville 17

Region 5B

Maury 42, Woodside 0

Region 5C

Highland Springs 52, Hermitage 13

Region 5D

Stone Bridge 37, Mountain View 0

CLASS 4

Region 4A

King’s Fork 41, Warhill 14

Region 4B

Varina 16, PH-Ashland 14

Region 4C

Broad Run 35, Tuscarora 0

Region 4D

Salem 48, George Washington 14

CLASS 3

Region 3A

Phoebus 27, York 3

Region 3B

Brentsville 13, Meridian 7

Region 3C

Liberty Christian 42, Brookville 6

Region 3D

Abingdon 28, Lord Botetourt 14

CLASS 2

Region 2A

King William 59, Nottoway 12

Region 2B

Central-Woodstock 21, Stuarts Draft 6

Region 2C

Appomattox County 27, Glenvar 21

Region 2D

Graham 49, Central-Wise 21

CLASS 1

Region 1A

Essex 28, King & Queen 10

Region 1B

Riverheads 37, Buffalo Gap 0

Region 1C

Galax 14, Parry McCluer 0

Region 1D

Holston 24, PH-Glade Spring 0

SEMIFINAL PAIRINGS

CLASS 6

Battlefield (13-0) at Oscar Smith (11-1)

South County (10-3) at James Madison (12-1)

CLASS 5

Maury (7-1) at Green Run (13-0)

Highland Springs (10-3) at Stone Bridge (13-0)

CLASS 4

King’s Fork (11-1) at Varina (11-1)

Broad Run (12-1) at Salem (12-1), Saturday, Dec. 4, 2 p.m.

CLASS 3

Brentsville (11-2) at Phoebus (12-1)

Abingdon (12-1) at Liberty Christian (12-0)

CLASS 2

King William (11-1) at Central-Woodstock (11-1)

Appomattox County (11-1) at Graham (12-0)

CLASS 1

Essex (8-1) at Riverheads (13-0)

Galax (10-2) at Holston (13-0), Saturday, Dec. 4, 1 p.m.

 

