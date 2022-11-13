REGION 6A
Semifinals
Friday, Nov. 18
Western Branch at Oscar Smith, 7 p.m.
Manchester at Thomas Dale, 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Manchester 56, Cosby 15
Oscar Smith 56, Kellam 7
Thomas Dale 42, James River 12
Western Branch 28, Franklin County 14
REGION 6B
Semifinals
Friday, Nov. 18
John Champe at Freedom-Woodbridge, 7 p.m.
Colonial Forge at Patriot, 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Freedom 77, Gar-Field 26
Colonial Forge 17, Battlefield 13
Patriot 49, Unity Reed 20
John Champe 44, Forest Park 25
REGION 6C
Semifinals
Friday, Nov. 18
Lake Braddock at Fairfax, 7 p.m.
West Springfield at South County, 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Fairfax 49, Alexandria City 7
Lake Braddock 24, Robinson 13
South County 30, Edison 0
West Springfield 29, Hayfield 10
REGION 6D
Semifinals
Friday, Nov. 18
Yorktown at Madison, 7 p.m.
Westfield at Centreville, 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals
James Madison 56, Washington-Liberty 6
Yorktown 21, Langley 14
Centreville 57, Chantilly 34
Westfield 31, Herndon 28
REGION 5A
Semifinals
Salem at Green Run
Cox at Kempsville
Quarterfinals
Frank Cox 23, Bayside 15
Green Run 63, Hickory 14
Kempsville 42, Tallwood 8
Salem-Va. Beach 10, Indian River 9
REGION 5B
Semifinals
Friday, Nov. 18
Menchville at Maury, 7 p.m.
Kecoughtan at Nansemond River, 7 p.m.
First round
Kecoughtan 7, Norview 0
Menchville 14, Woodside 7
Byes: Maury, Nansemond River
REGION 5C
Semifinals
Friday, Nov. 18
Douglas Freeman at Highland Springs, 7 p.m.
Glen Allen at L.C. Bird, 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Douglas Freeman 24, Mills Godwin 10
Glen Allen 29, Midlothian 25
Highland Springs 49, Prince George 0
Lloyd Bird 23, Hermitage 15
REGION 5D
Semifinals
Friday, Nov. 18
Riverbend at Stone Bridge, 7 p.m.
Patrick Henry at Mountain View, 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Mountain View 49, Albemarle 24
Riverbend 21, Woodgrove 14
Stone Bridge 38, William Fleming 7
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 28, Briar Woods 17
REGION 4A
Semifinals
Friday, Nov. 18
Churchland at Warwick, 7 p.m.
Warhill at King's Fork, 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Churchland 49, Heritage-Newport News 20
King’s Fork High School 24, Deep Creek 14
Warhill 40, Grafton 7
Warwick 22, Hampton 12
REGION 4B
Semifinals
Friday, Nov. 18
Hanover at Dinwiddie, 7 p.m.
Varina at King George, 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Dinwiddie 54, Powhatan 7
Hanover 35, Eastern View 31
King George 41, Patrick Henry-Ashland 6
Varina 35, Matoaca 0
REGION 4C
Semifinals
Friday, Nov, 18
Sherando at Loudoun County, 7 p.m.
Millbrook at Kettle Run, 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Kettle Run 38, Heritage (Leesburg) 7
Millbrook 14, Tuscarora 13
Sherando 40, Loudoun Valley 23
Loudoun County 42, Handley 13
REGION 4D
Semifinals
Friday, Nov. 18
Amherst County at E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.
Salem at Louisa County, 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Amherst County 40, Orange County 14
Louisa 47, Jefferson Forest 13
Salem 42, Western Albemarle 0
E.C. Glass 53, Halifax 31
REGION 3A
Semifinals
Friday, Nov. 18
Norcom at Phoebus, 7 p.m.
Lake Taylor at Lafayette, 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Lafayette 51, Colonial Heights 20
Lake Taylor 21, Hopewell 12
Norcom 27, Southampton 14
Phoebus 64, York 7
REGION 3B
Semifinals
Friday, Nov. 18
Caroline at Brentsville, 7 p.m.
Warren County at Goochland, 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Brentsville 56, James Monroe 13
Caroline 16, Armstrong 8, OT
Goochland 35, Skyline 22
Warren County 21, Culpeper 13
REGION 3C
Semifinals
Turner Ashby at Liberty Christian
Brookville at Heritage
Quarterfinals
Liberty Christian 27, Rustburg 16
Turner Ashby 17, Spotswood 14
Heritage 35, Staunton 0
Brookville 41, Wilson Memorial 21
REGION 3D
Semifinals
Friday, Nov. 18
Bassett at Lord Botetourt, 7 p.,m.
Staunton River at Christiansburg, 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Brookville 41, Wilson Memorial 21
Heritage-Lynchburg 35, Staunton 0
Turner Ashby 17, Spotswood 14
Christiansburg 35, Abingdon 7
REGION 2A
Semifinals
Friday, Nov. 18
Quarterfinals
Greensville County 18, Brunswick 13
King William 49, Bruton 7
Poquoson 35, Nandua 0
TJHS 33, Amelia County 15
REGION 2B
Semifinals
Friday, Nov. 18
Stuarts Draft at Strasburg, 7 p.m.
Central-Woodstock at Luray, 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Luray 52, Madison County 38
Strasburg 42, East Rockingham 0
Stuarts Draft 35, Clarke County 14
Woodstock Central 17, Buckingham County 12
REGION 2C
Semifinals
Appomattox County at Radford
Glenvar at Martinsville
Quarterfinals
Appomattox 40, Alleghany 12
Glenvar 49, Floyd County 14
Martinsville 42, Dan River 39
Radford 48, Gretna 26
REGION 2D
Semifinals
Gate City at Graham
Virginia at Ridgeview
Quarterfinals
Graham 41, Central-Wise 13
Gate City 21, Union 14
Ridgeview 35, Tazewell 0
Virginia 31, Lee 20
REGION 1A
Semifinals
Friday, Nov. 18
Westmoreland at Essex, 7 p.m.
Northumberland at King & Queen Central, 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Essex 56, Colonial Beach 6
K&Q Central 50, Northampton 2
Northumberland 48, Rappahannock 7
Westmoreland County 14, West Point 6
REGION 1B
Semifinals
Friday, Nov. 18
Sussex Central at Riverbends, 7 p.m.
Buffalo Gap at Lunenburg Central, 7 p.m.
First round
Byes: Riverheads (8-1), Central-Lunenburg (10-0)
Buffalo Gap 56, William Campbell 36
Sussex Central 20, Franklin 2
REGION 1C
Semifinals
Friday, Nov. 18
Grayson County at Galax, 7 p.m.
Narrows at George Wythe, 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Galax 49, Bath County 0
George Wythe-Wytheville 41, Parry McCluer 22
Grayson County 35, Giles 7
Narrows 34, Covington 18
REGION 1D
Semifinals
Friday, Nov. 18
Holston at Patrick Henry, 7 p.m.
Lebanon at Grundy
Quarterfinals
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 49, Hurley 8
Holston 31, Rye Cove 8
Lebanon 51, Twin Springs 49
Grundy 38, Honaker 20
