football generic.jpg
Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

REGION 6A

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 18

Western Branch at Oscar Smith, 7 p.m.

Manchester at Thomas Dale, 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Manchester 56, Cosby 15

Oscar Smith 56, Kellam 7

Thomas Dale 42, James River 12

Western Branch 28, Franklin County 14

REGION 6B

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 18

John Champe at Freedom-Woodbridge, 7 p.m.

Colonial Forge at Patriot, 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Freedom 77, Gar-Field 26

Colonial Forge 17, Battlefield 13

Patriot 49, Unity Reed 20

John Champe 44, Forest Park 25

REGION 6C

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 18

Lake Braddock at Fairfax, 7 p.m.

West Springfield at South County, 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Fairfax 49, Alexandria City 7

Lake Braddock 24, Robinson 13

South County 30, Edison 0

West Springfield 29, Hayfield 10

REGION 6D

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 18

Yorktown at Madison, 7 p.m.

Westfield at Centreville, 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

James Madison 56, Washington-Liberty 6

Yorktown 21, Langley 14

Centreville 57, Chantilly 34

Westfield 31, Herndon 28

REGION 5A

Semifinals

Salem at Green Run 

Cox at Kempsville

Quarterfinals

Frank Cox 23, Bayside 15

Green Run 63, Hickory 14

Kempsville 42, Tallwood 8

Salem-Va. Beach 10, Indian River 9

REGION 5B

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 18

Menchville at Maury, 7 p.m.

Kecoughtan at Nansemond River, 7 p.m.

First round

Kecoughtan 7, Norview 0

Menchville 14, Woodside 7

Byes: Maury, Nansemond River

REGION 5C

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 18

Douglas Freeman at Highland Springs, 7 p.m.

Glen Allen at L.C. Bird, 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Douglas Freeman 24, Mills Godwin 10

Glen Allen 29, Midlothian 25

Highland Springs 49, Prince George 0

Lloyd Bird 23, Hermitage 15

REGION 5D

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 18

Riverbend at Stone Bridge, 7 p.m.

Patrick Henry at Mountain View, 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Mountain View 49, Albemarle 24

Riverbend 21, Woodgrove 14

Stone Bridge 38, William Fleming 7

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 28, Briar Woods 17

REGION 4A

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 18

Churchland at Warwick, 7 p.m.

Warhill at King's Fork, 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Churchland 49, Heritage-Newport News 20

King’s Fork High School 24, Deep Creek 14

Warhill 40, Grafton 7

Warwick 22, Hampton 12

REGION 4B

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 18

Hanover at Dinwiddie, 7 p.m.

Varina at King George, 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Dinwiddie 54, Powhatan 7

Hanover 35, Eastern View 31

King George 41, Patrick Henry-Ashland 6

Varina 35, Matoaca 0

REGION 4C

Semifinals

Friday, Nov, 18

Sherando at Loudoun County, 7 p.m.

Millbrook at Kettle Run, 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Kettle Run 38, Heritage (Leesburg) 7

Millbrook 14, Tuscarora 13

Sherando 40, Loudoun Valley 23

Loudoun County 42, Handley 13

REGION 4D

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 18

Amherst County at E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.

Salem at Louisa County,  7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Amherst County 40, Orange County 14

Louisa 47, Jefferson Forest 13

Salem 42, Western Albemarle 0

E.C. Glass 53, Halifax 31

REGION 3A

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 18

Norcom at Phoebus, 7 p.m.

Lake Taylor at Lafayette, 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Lafayette 51, Colonial Heights 20

Lake Taylor 21, Hopewell 12

Norcom 27, Southampton 14

Phoebus 64, York 7

REGION 3B

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 18

Caroline at Brentsville, 7 p.m.

Warren County at Goochland, 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Brentsville 56, James Monroe 13

Caroline 16, Armstrong 8, OT

Goochland 35, Skyline 22

Warren County 21, Culpeper 13

REGION 3C

Semifinals

Turner Ashby at Liberty Christian

Brookville at Heritage

Quarterfinals

Liberty Christian 27, Rustburg 16

Turner Ashby 17, Spotswood 14

Heritage 35, Staunton 0

Brookville 41, Wilson Memorial 21

REGION 3D

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 18

Bassett at Lord Botetourt, 7 p.,m.

Staunton River at Christiansburg, 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Brookville 41, Wilson Memorial 21

Heritage-Lynchburg 35, Staunton 0

Turner Ashby 17, Spotswood 14

Christiansburg 35, Abingdon 7

REGION 2A

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 18

Quarterfinals

Greensville County 18, Brunswick 13

King William 49, Bruton 7

Poquoson 35, Nandua 0

TJHS 33, Amelia County 15

REGION 2B

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 18

Stuarts Draft at Strasburg, 7 p.m.

Central-Woodstock at Luray, 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Luray 52, Madison County 38

Strasburg 42, East Rockingham 0

Stuarts Draft 35, Clarke County 14

Woodstock Central 17, Buckingham County 12

REGION 2C

Semifinals

Appomattox County at Radford

Glenvar at Martinsville

Quarterfinals

Appomattox 40, Alleghany 12

Glenvar 49, Floyd County 14

Martinsville 42, Dan River 39

Radford 48, Gretna 26

REGION 2D

Semifinals

Gate City at Graham

Virginia at Ridgeview

Quarterfinals

Graham 41, Central-Wise 13

Gate City 21, Union 14

Ridgeview 35, Tazewell 0

Virginia 31, Lee 20

REGION 1A

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 18

Westmoreland at Essex, 7 p.m.

Northumberland at King & Queen Central, 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Essex 56, Colonial Beach 6

K&Q Central 50, Northampton 2

Northumberland 48, Rappahannock 7

Westmoreland County 14, West Point 6

REGION 1B

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 18

Sussex Central at Riverbends, 7 p.m.

Buffalo Gap at Lunenburg Central, 7 p.m.

First round

Byes: Riverheads (8-1), Central-Lunenburg (10-0)

Buffalo Gap 56, William Campbell 36

Sussex Central 20, Franklin 2

REGION 1C

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 18

Grayson County at Galax, 7 p.m.

Narrows at George Wythe, 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Galax 49, Bath County 0

George Wythe-Wytheville 41, Parry McCluer 22

Grayson County 35, Giles 7

Narrows 34, Covington 18

REGION 1D

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 18

Holston at Patrick Henry, 7 p.m.

Lebanon at Grundy

Quarterfinals

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 49, Hurley 8

Holston 31, Rye Cove 8

Lebanon 51, Twin Springs 49

Grundy 38, Honaker 20

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.