RUSHING
Player (School) Att. Yds. TDs Avg.
Tim Baldwin (Patriot) 102 596 8 5.8
Andre Kidd (Manassas Park) 71 595 6 8.4
Payton Simmons (Manassas Park) 80 572 5 7.2
Julian Edwards (Freedom) 64 499 6 7.8
Xavier Albea (Stonewall) 52 429 5 8.3
Keyon Avila (Osbourn Park) 47 406 1 8.6
Justice San Agustin (Forest Park) 79 380 6 4.8
PASSING
Player (School) Com. Att. Pct. Yds. TDs Int.
Quest Powell (Freedom) 71 97 73.2 1,288 20 2
Chance Hollingsworth (Osbourn) 83 151 55.0 1,073 9 4
Pete Woolfrey (Potomac) 62 136 45.6 976 8 6
Bishop Fitzgerald (Gar-Field) 40 73 54.8 776 6 3
Tovial Jung (Stonewall) 39 71 54.9 729 6 5
Cody Rogers (Patriot) 48 73 65.8 665 6 2
Tyler Mitchell (Hylton) 45 96 46.8 559 7 4
Guy Hayes (Brentsville) 33 78 42.3 555 1 4
RECEIVING
Player (School) Rec. Yds. TDs Avg
Rakim Lamarre (Potomac) 29 543 4 18.7
Areeb Rashid (Forest Park) 26 458 2 17.6
Luke Spall (Osbourn) 26 363 6 14.0
James Kabba (Potomac) 25 361 3 14.4
Umari Hatcher (Freedom) 23 608 10 26.4
Juanya Braxton (Hylton) 18 183 2 10.2
Gabe Bigbee (Patriot) 17 284 4 16.7
Kevin Peterson (Brentsville) 16 287 1 17.9
Raquan Washington (Osbourn) 16 260 0 16.3
Elijah Reese (Stonewall) 15 237 2 15.8
Keathan McAllister (Potomac) 14 181 3 12.9
Dasan Chenault (Hylton) 13 245 1 18.8
Cameron Dixon (Manassas Park) 12 174 1 14.5
Jalen Hamlin (Freedom) 12 182 2 15.2
SCORING
Player (School) Rush. Rec. Ret. PAT FG Tot.
Tim Baldwin (Patriot) 8 1 1 0 0 60
Umari Hatcher (Freedom) 0 10 0 0 0 60
Nazir Armstrong (Woodbridge) 8 0 0 2 0 50
Julian Edwards (Freedom) 6 1 0 2 0 44
Colby Bonds (Hylton) 5 0 2 2 0 44
Payton Simmons (Manassas Park) 5 1 0 6 0 42
Andre Kidd (Manassas Park) 6 0 0 0 0 36
Luke Spall (Osbourn) 0 6 0 0 0 36
Xavier Albea (Stonewall) 5 0 1 0 0 36
Justice San Agustin (Forest Park) 6 0 0 0 0 36
Bishop Fitzgerald (Gar-Field) 5 0 0 4 0 34
Jason Hawkins (Freedom) 1 3 1 0 0 30
Juanya Braxton (Hylton) 3 2 0 0 0 30
Rakim Lamarre (Potomac) 4 0 0 2 0 26
Markell Johnson (Freedom) 0 0 0 22 1 25
