CARDINAL DISTRICT

FIELD HOCKEY

Semifinals

Tuesday, Oct. 19

No. 1 Colgan 8, No. 4 Hylton 0

No. 2 Woodbridge 5, No. 3 Forest Park 0

Final

Thursday, Oct. 21

Colgan 2, Woodbridge 0

VOLLEYBALL

Semifinals

Tuesday, Oct. 26

No. 4 Woodbridge at N. 1 Colgan, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Hylton at No. 2 Forest Park, 7 p.m.

Final

Thursday, Oct. 28

at higher seed

CEDAR RUN DISTRICT

FIELD HOCKEY

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, Oct. 20

No. 4 Unity Reed 2, No. 5 John Champe 1

No. 3 Freedom-South Riding 4, No. 6 Osbourn Park 0

Semifinals

Thursday, Oct. 21

No. 1 Battlefield 4, Unity Reed 1

No. 2 Patriot 4, Freedom-South Riding 1

Final

Tuesday, Oct. 26

Patriot at Battlefield, 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Quarterfinals

Thursday, Oct. 21

No. 4 John Champe 3, No. 5 Gainesville 1

No. 3 Patriot 3, No. 6 Osbourn Park 0

Semifinals

Monday, Oct. 25

John Champe at No. 1 Freedom-South Riding, 6 p.m.

Patriot winner at No. 2 Battlefield, 6 p.m.

Final

Wednesday, Oct. 27

at higher seed

CLASS 6 REGION B 

VOLLEYBALL

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, Nov. 2

John Champe at Colgan, 7 p.m.

Colonial Forge at Battlefield, 6 p.m.

Hylton at Freedom-South Riding, 6 p.m.

Patriot at Forest Park, 6 p.m.

Semifinals

Thursday, Nov. 4 at higher seed

Final 

Tuesday, Nov. 9 at higher seed

