CARDINAL DISTRICT
FIELD HOCKEY
Semifinals
Tuesday, Oct. 19
No. 1 Colgan 8, No. 4 Hylton 0
No. 2 Woodbridge 5, No. 3 Forest Park 0
Final
Thursday, Oct. 21
Colgan 2, Woodbridge 0
VOLLEYBALL
Semifinals
Tuesday, Oct. 26
No. 4 Woodbridge at N. 1 Colgan, 7 p.m.
No. 3 Hylton at No. 2 Forest Park, 7 p.m.
Final
Thursday, Oct. 28
at higher seed
CEDAR RUN DISTRICT
FIELD HOCKEY
Quarterfinals
Wednesday, Oct. 20
No. 4 Unity Reed 2, No. 5 John Champe 1
No. 3 Freedom-South Riding 4, No. 6 Osbourn Park 0
Semifinals
Thursday, Oct. 21
No. 1 Battlefield 4, Unity Reed 1
No. 2 Patriot 4, Freedom-South Riding 1
Final
Tuesday, Oct. 26
Patriot at Battlefield, 6 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Quarterfinals
Thursday, Oct. 21
No. 4 John Champe 3, No. 5 Gainesville 1
No. 3 Patriot 3, No. 6 Osbourn Park 0
Semifinals
Monday, Oct. 25
John Champe at No. 1 Freedom-South Riding, 6 p.m.
Patriot winner at No. 2 Battlefield, 6 p.m.
Final
Wednesday, Oct. 27
at higher seed
CLASS 6 REGION B
VOLLEYBALL
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, Nov. 2
John Champe at Colgan, 7 p.m.
Colonial Forge at Battlefield, 6 p.m.
Hylton at Freedom-South Riding, 6 p.m.
Patriot at Forest Park, 6 p.m.
Semifinals
Thursday, Nov. 4 at higher seed
Final
Tuesday, Nov. 9 at higher seed
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.