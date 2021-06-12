CLASS 6 REGION B
BASEBALL
Quarterfinals
Monday, June 14
Forest Park at Battlefield, 6 p.m.
Potomac at Riverbend, 6 p.m.
John Champe at Colgan, 6 p.m.
Patriot at Colonial Forge, 6 p.m.
Semifinals
Wednesday, June 16
At higher seed, 6 p.m.
Final
Friday, June 18
At higher seed, 6 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Quarterfinals
Monday, June 14
Forest Park at Battlefield, 7:30 p.m.
Hylton at Riverbend, 7 p.m.
John Champe at Colgan, 7 p.m.
Patriot at Colonial Forge, 7 p.m.
Semifinals
Wednesday, June 16
At higher seed
Final
Friday, June 18
At higher seed
GIRLS
Quarterfinals
Monday, June 14
Forest Park at Battlefield, 6 p.m.
Woodbridge at Riverbend, 5 p.m.
Patriot at Colgan, 5 p.m.
John Champe at Colonial Forge, 5 p.m.
Semifinals
Wednesday, June 16
At higher seed
Final
Friday, June 18
At higher seed
BOYS SOCCER
Quarterfinals
Thursday, June 10
Colgan 5, Colonial Forge 0
Friday, June 11
Hylton 1, Patriot 0 3(OT)
Massaponax 2, John Champe 1 4(OT)
Saturday, June 12
Gar-Field at Osbourn, 4 p.m.
Semifinals
Tuesday, June 15 at higher seed (times TBA)
Gar-Field-Osbourn winner vs. Colgan
Massaponax at Hylton
Final
Thursday, June 17 at higher seed
GIRLS SOCCER
Quarterfinals
Thursday, June 10
Forest Park vs. Colonial Forge at Riverbend HS, 7:30 p.m. (game rescheduled to Monday, June 14 due to lightening. Game will resume with score tied 0-0)
Friday, June 11
Patriot 5, Woodbridge 0
Colgan 4, John Champe 1
Battlefield 3, Massaponax 2
Monday, June 14
Forest Park at Colonial Forge, 3 p.m.
Semifinals
Tuesday, June 15 at higher seed (times TBA)
Forest Park-Colonial Forge winner at Patriot
Battlefield at Colgan
Final
Thursday, June 17 at higher seed
SOFTBALL
Quarterfinals
Monday, June 14
Hylton at Osbourn Park, 7 p.m.
Woodbridge at Massaponax, 6 p.m.
Battlefield at Colgan, 7 p.m.
Patriot at Riverbend, 6 p.m.
Semifinals at higher seed
Wednesday, June 16
7 p.m.
Final
Friday, June 18 at higher seed
7 p.m.
CLASS 4 REGION
BOYS LACROSSE
First round
Wednesday, June 9
No. 5 George Mason 13, No. 4 Brentsville 11
No. 3 Liberty 15, No. 6 Culpeper 4
Thursday, June 10
No. 2 Kettle Run 12, No. 7 Eastern View 8
Semifinals
Tuesday, June 15
George Mason at Fauquier, 6 p.m.
Liberty at Kettle Run, 6 p.m.
Final
Thursday, June 17
GIRLS LACROSSE
First round
Wednesday, June 9
No. 3 Kettle Run 14, No. 6 Brentsville 4
Thursday, June 10
No. 5 Eastern View 14, No. 4 Liberty 10
Semifinals
Tuesday, June 15
Eastern View at No. 1 George Mason, 6 p.m.
Kettle Run at No. 2 Culpeper, 6 p.m.
CLASS 3 REGION B
BASEBALL
Quarterfinals
Monday, June 14
No. 8 Lightridge at No. 1 William Monroe
No. 5 Brentsville at No. 4 Goochland, 6 p.m.
No. 6 Warren County at No. 3 George Mason, 6 p.m.
No. 7 Skyline at No. 2 Independence, 6 p.m.
Semifinals
Wednesday, June 16
6 p.m.
Final
Friday, June 18
6 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Quarterfinals
Monday, June 14
No. 8 James Monroe at No. 1 Goochland, 7:30 p.m.
No. 5 Independence at No. 4 Maggie Walker, 6 p.m.
No. 6 Manassas Park at No. 3 William Monroe, 7:30 p.m.
No. 7 Warren County at No. 2 George Mason, 6 p.m.
Semifinals
Wednesday, June 16
Final
Friday, June 18
GIRLS SOCCER
Quarterfinals
Monday, June 14
No. 8 George Mason at No. 1 James Monroe, 6 p.m.
No. 5 Brentsville at No. 4 Goochland, 6 p.m.
No. 6 Independence at No. 3 William Monroe, 5:30 p.m.
No. 7 Maggie Walker at No. 2 Skyline, 6 p.m.
Semifinals
Wednesday, June 16
6 p.m.
Final
Friday, June 18
6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Quarterfinals
Monday, June 14
No. 8 Central at No. 1 Skyline, 6 p.m.
No. 5 Goochland at No. 4 Warren County, 6 p.m.
No. 6 William Monroe at No. 3 Maggie Walker, 6 p.m.
No. 7 Independence at No. 2 Brentsville, 6 p.m.
Semifinals
Wednesday, June 16
6 p.m.
Final
Friday, June 18
6 p.m.
