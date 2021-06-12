soccer generic.jpg
CLASS 6 REGION B

BASEBALL

Quarterfinals

Monday, June 14

Forest Park at Battlefield, 6 p.m.

Potomac at Riverbend, 6 p.m.

John Champe at Colgan, 6 p.m.

Patriot at Colonial Forge, 6 p.m.

Semifinals

Wednesday, June 16

At higher seed, 6 p.m.

Final

Friday, June 18

At higher seed, 6 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Quarterfinals

Monday, June 14

Forest Park at Battlefield, 7:30 p.m.

Hylton at Riverbend, 7 p.m.

John Champe at Colgan, 7 p.m.

Patriot at Colonial Forge, 7 p.m.

Semifinals

Wednesday, June 16

At higher seed

Final

Friday, June 18

At higher seed

GIRLS

Quarterfinals

Monday, June 14

Forest Park at Battlefield, 6 p.m.

Woodbridge at Riverbend, 5 p.m.

Patriot at Colgan, 5 p.m.

John Champe at Colonial Forge, 5 p.m.

Semifinals

Wednesday, June 16

At higher seed

Final

Friday, June 18

At higher seed

BOYS SOCCER

Quarterfinals

Thursday, June 10

Colgan 5, Colonial Forge 0

Friday, June 11

Hylton 1, Patriot 0 3(OT)

Massaponax 2, John Champe 1 4(OT)

Saturday, June 12

Gar-Field at Osbourn, 4 p.m.

Semifinals

Tuesday, June 15 at higher seed (times TBA)

Gar-Field-Osbourn winner vs. Colgan

Massaponax at Hylton

Final

Thursday, June 17 at higher seed

GIRLS SOCCER

Quarterfinals

Thursday, June 10

Forest Park vs. Colonial Forge at Riverbend HS, 7:30 p.m. (game rescheduled to Monday, June 14 due to lightening. Game will resume with score tied 0-0)

Friday, June 11

Patriot 5, Woodbridge 0

Colgan 4, John Champe 1

Battlefield 3, Massaponax 2

Monday, June 14

Forest Park at Colonial Forge, 3 p.m.

Semifinals

Tuesday, June 15 at higher seed (times TBA)

Forest Park-Colonial Forge winner at Patriot

Battlefield at Colgan

Final

Thursday, June 17 at higher seed

SOFTBALL

Quarterfinals

Monday, June 14

Hylton at Osbourn Park, 7 p.m.

Woodbridge at Massaponax, 6 p.m.

Battlefield at Colgan, 7 p.m.

Patriot at Riverbend, 6 p.m.

Semifinals at higher seed

Wednesday, June 16

7 p.m.

Final

Friday, June 18 at higher seed

7 p.m.

CLASS 4 REGION

BOYS LACROSSE

First round

Wednesday, June 9

No. 5 George Mason 13, No. 4 Brentsville 11

No. 3 Liberty 15, No. 6 Culpeper 4

Thursday, June 10

No. 2 Kettle Run 12, No. 7 Eastern View 8

Semifinals

Tuesday, June 15

George Mason at Fauquier, 6 p.m.

Liberty at Kettle Run, 6 p.m.

Final

Thursday, June 17

GIRLS LACROSSE

First round

Wednesday, June 9

No. 3 Kettle Run 14, No. 6 Brentsville 4

Thursday, June 10

No. 5 Eastern View 14, No. 4 Liberty 10

Semifinals

Tuesday, June 15

Eastern View at No. 1 George Mason, 6 p.m.

Kettle Run at No. 2 Culpeper, 6 p.m.

CLASS 3 REGION B

BASEBALL

Quarterfinals

Monday, June 14

No. 8 Lightridge at No. 1 William Monroe

No. 5 Brentsville at No. 4 Goochland, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Warren County at No. 3 George Mason, 6 p.m.

No. 7 Skyline at No. 2 Independence, 6 p.m.

Semifinals

Wednesday, June 16

6 p.m.

Final

Friday, June 18

6 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Quarterfinals

Monday, June 14

No. 8 James Monroe at No. 1 Goochland, 7:30 p.m.

No. 5 Independence at No. 4 Maggie Walker, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Manassas Park at No. 3 William Monroe, 7:30 p.m.

No. 7 Warren County at No. 2 George Mason, 6 p.m.

Semifinals

Wednesday, June 16

Final

Friday, June 18

GIRLS SOCCER

Quarterfinals

Monday, June 14

No. 8 George Mason at No. 1 James Monroe, 6 p.m.

No. 5 Brentsville at No. 4 Goochland, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Independence at No. 3 William Monroe, 5:30 p.m.

No. 7 Maggie Walker at No. 2 Skyline, 6 p.m.

Semifinals

Wednesday, June 16

6 p.m.

Final

Friday, June 18

6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Quarterfinals

Monday, June 14

No. 8 Central at No. 1 Skyline, 6 p.m.

No. 5 Goochland at No. 4 Warren County, 6 p.m.

No. 6 William Monroe at No. 3 Maggie Walker, 6 p.m.

No. 7 Independence at No. 2 Brentsville, 6 p.m.

Semifinals

Wednesday, June 16

6 p.m.

Final

Friday, June 18

6 p.m.

