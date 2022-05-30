CLASS 6 REGION B
BASEBALL
Semifinals
Tuesday, May 31
Battlefield at Colgan, 6 p.m.
Forest Park at Freedom-SR, 6 p.m.
Final
Thursday, June 2
6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Semifinals
Tuesday, May 31
Freedom-South Riding at Woodbridge, 6 p.m.
Osbourn Park at Battlefield, 6 p.m.
Final
Thursday, June 2
6 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Semifinals
Wednesday, June 1
Osbourn Park at Colonial Forge, 6 p.m.
Patriot at Osbourn, 6 p.m.
Final
Friday, June 3
GIRLS SOCCER
Semifinals
Wednesday, June 1
Freedom-South Riding at Battlefield, 6 p.m.
Patriot at John Champe, 6 p.m.
Final
Friday, June 3
BOYS LACROSSE
Final
Tuesday, May 31
Battlefield at Patriot, 6 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Final
Tuesday, May 31
John Champe at Battlefield, 6 p.m.
CLASS 3 REGION B
BASEBALL
Semifinals
Tuesday, May 31
Caroline at William Monroe, 6 p.m.
Brentsville at Meridian, 6 p.m.
Final
Thursday, June 2
6 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Semifinals
Tuesday, May 31
Brentsville at Meridian, 7 p.m.
Maggie Walker at William Monroe
Final
Thursday, June 2
GIRLS SOCCER
Semifinals
Tuesday, May 31
Maggie Walker at Brentsville, 6 p.m.
Meridian at William Monroe, 5 p.m.
Final
Thursday, June 2
SOFTBALL
Semifinals
Tuesday, May 31
Goochland at Brentsville, 6 p.m.
Skyline at William Monroe, 6:30 p.m.
Final
Thursday, June 2
6 p.m.
