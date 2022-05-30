lacrosse generic 3.jpg
Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

CLASS 6 REGION B

BASEBALL

Semifinals

Tuesday, May 31

Battlefield at Colgan, 6 p.m.

Forest Park at Freedom-SR, 6 p.m.

Final 

Thursday, June 2

6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Semifinals

Tuesday, May 31

Freedom-South Riding at Woodbridge, 6 p.m.

Osbourn Park at Battlefield, 6 p.m.

Final

Thursday, June 2 

6 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Semifinals

Wednesday, June 1

Osbourn Park at Colonial Forge, 6 p.m.

Patriot at Osbourn, 6 p.m.

Final

Friday, June 3

GIRLS SOCCER

Semifinals

Wednesday, June 1

Freedom-South Riding at Battlefield, 6 p.m.

Patriot at John Champe, 6 p.m.

Final

Friday, June 3

BOYS LACROSSE

Final

Tuesday, May 31

Battlefield at Patriot, 6 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Final

Tuesday, May 31

John Champe at Battlefield, 6 p.m.

CLASS 3 REGION B

BASEBALL

Semifinals

Tuesday, May 31

Caroline at William Monroe, 6 p.m.

Brentsville at Meridian, 6 p.m.

Final

Thursday, June 2

6 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Semifinals

Tuesday, May 31

Brentsville at Meridian, 7 p.m.

Maggie Walker at William Monroe

Final

Thursday, June 2

GIRLS SOCCER

Semifinals

Tuesday, May 31

Maggie Walker at Brentsville, 6 p.m.

Meridian at William Monroe, 5 p.m.

Final

Thursday, June 2

SOFTBALL

Semifinals

Tuesday, May 31

Goochland at Brentsville, 6 p.m.

Skyline at William Monroe, 6:30 p.m.

Final

Thursday, June 2

6 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.