UPDATED: High school state tournament pairings/results

CLASS 6 STATE TOURNAMENTS

BASEBALL

Semifinals

Tuesday, June 22

Madison 6, Lake Braddock 0

Wednesday, June 23

Cosby at Colgan, 6 p.m.

Final

Saturday, June 26

at Madison, TBD

BOYS LACROSSE

Semifinals

Tuesday, June 22

Battlefield 6, Cosby 4

Yorktown 7, Robinson 6 (2OT)

Final

Friday, June 25

Yorktown at Battlefield, 7 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Semifinals

Tuesday, June 22

Colonial Forge 21, Cosby 9

Langley 14, W.T. Woodson 5

Final

Saturday, June 26

Langley at Colonial Forge

BOYS SOCCER

Semifinals

Monday, June 21

Hylton 4, Cosby 3

Yorktown 3, West Springfield 1

Final

Wednesday, June 23

Yorktown at Hylton, 6 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Semifinals

Monday, June 21

Patriot 1, Cosby 0

South County 2, McLean 0

Final

Wednesday, June 23

South County at Patriot, 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Semifinals

Wednesday, June 23

Osbourn Park at Cosby, 4 p.m.

Washington-Liberty at South County, 6:30 p.m.

Final

Saturday, June 26

At winner of Osbourn Park-Cosby

CLASS 5 STATE TOURNAMENTS

BASEBALL

Semifinals

Wednesday, June 23

Mountain View at Woodgrove, 6

Frank Cox at Mills Godwin, 6

Final

Saturday, June 26

Semifinal winners

BOYS LACROSSE

Semifinals

Tuesday, June 22

Riverside 20, Patrick Henry–Roanoke 3

Douglas Freeman 18, Freedom–South Riding 6

Final

Saturday, June 26

Douglas Freeman at Riverside

GIRLS LACROSSE

Semifinals

Tuesday, June 22

Douglas Freeman 13 Patrick Henry–Roanoke 8

Riverside 19, Albemarle 6

Final

Saturday, June 26

Riverside at Douglas Freeman

BOYS SOCCER

Final

Wednesday, June 23

John R. Lewis at First Colonial, 8

GIRLS SOCCER

Final

Wednesday, June 23

Briar Woods at First Colonial, 6

SOFTBALL 

Semifinals

Wednesday, June 23

Brooke Point at Freedom–South Riding, 2

Glen Allen at Nansemond River, 5

Final

Saturday, June 26

Semifinal winners

CLASS 4 STATE TOURNAMENTS

BASEBALL

Semifinals

Wednesday, June 23

Menchville at Hanover, 6

Halifax at Broad Run, 6

Final

Saturday, June 26

Semifinal winners

BOYS LACROSSE

Semifinals

Tuesday, June 22

E.C. Glass 9, Western Albemarle 7

Dominion 14, Fauquier 10

Final

Saturday, June 26

Dominion at E.C. Glass

GIRLS LACROSSE

Semifinals

Tuesday, June 22

Western Albemarle 17, Rockbridge County 7

Dominion 19, George Mason 3

Final

Saturday, June 26

Dominion at Western Albemarle

BOYS SOCCER

Final

Wednesday, June 23

Jefferson Forest at Smithfield, 7

GIRLS SOCCER

Final

Wednesday, June 23

Dominion at Menchville, 5

SOFTBALL

Semifinals

Wednesday, June 23

Hanover at Grafton, 3

Amherst at Tuscarora, 6

Final

Saturday, June 26

Semifinal winners

CLASS 3 STATE TOURNAMENTS

BASEBALL

Semifinals

Tuesday, June 22

Abingdon 4, Liberty Christian 3

Wednesday, June 23

Lafayette at Independence, 6

Final

Saturday, June 26

Semifinal winners

SOFTBALL

Semifinals

Tuesday, June 22

Rustburg 4, Lord Botetourt 0

Wednesday, June 23

Skyline at New Kent, 3 p.m.

Final

Saturday, June 26

Semifinal winners

BOYS SOCCER

Final

Wednesday, June 23

Spotswood at George Mason, 7

GIRLS SOCCER

Final

Wednesday, June 23

Western Albemarle at Independence, 5

CLASS 2 STATE TOURNAMENTS

Semifinals

Wednesday, June 23

Lebanon at Chatham, 6

Poquoson at Page County, 6

Final

Saturday, June 26

Semifinal winners

CLASS 1 STATE TOURNAMENTS

BASEBALL

Semifinals

Tuesday, June 22

Essex 6, Riverheads 2

Auburn 2, Chilhowie 0

Final

Saturday, June 26

Auburn at Essex

 

