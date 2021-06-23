UPDATED: High school state tournament pairings/results

CLASS 6 STATE TOURNAMENTS
BASEBALL
Semifinals
Tuesday, June 22
Madison 6, Lake Braddock 0
Wednesday, June 23
Cosby at Colgan, 6 p.m.
Final
Saturday, June 26
at Madison, TBD
BOYS LACROSSE
Semifinals
Tuesday, June 22
Battlefield 6, Cosby 4
Yorktown 7, Robinson 6 (2OT)
Final
Friday, June 25
Yorktown at Battlefield, 7 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Semifinals
Tuesday, June 22
Colonial Forge 21, Cosby 9
Langley 14, W.T. Woodson 5
Final
Saturday, June 26
Langley at Colonial Forge
BOYS SOCCER
Semifinals
Monday, June 21
Hylton 4, Cosby 3
Yorktown 3, West Springfield 1
Final
Wednesday, June 23
Yorktown at Hylton, 6 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Semifinals
Monday, June 21
Patriot 1, Cosby 0
South County 2, McLean 0
Final
Wednesday, June 23
South County at Patriot, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Semifinals
Wednesday, June 23
Osbourn Park at Cosby, 4 p.m.
Washington-Liberty at South County, 6:30 p.m.
Final
Saturday, June 26
At winner of Osbourn Park-Cosby
CLASS 5 STATE TOURNAMENTS
BASEBALL
Semifinals
Wednesday, June 23
Mountain View at Woodgrove, 6
Final
Saturday, June 26
Semifinal winners
BOYS LACROSSE
Semifinals
Tuesday, June 22
Riverside 20, Patrick Henry–Roanoke 3
Douglas Freeman 18, Freedom–South Riding 6
Final
Saturday, June 26
Douglas Freeman at Riverside
GIRLS LACROSSE
Semifinals
Tuesday, June 22
Douglas Freeman 13 Patrick Henry–Roanoke 8
Riverside 19, Albemarle 6
Final
Saturday, June 26
Riverside at Douglas Freeman
BOYS SOCCER
Final
Wednesday, June 23
John R. Lewis at First Colonial, 8
GIRLS SOCCER
Final
Wednesday, June 23
Briar Woods at First Colonial, 6
SOFTBALL
Semifinals
Wednesday, June 23
Brooke Point at Freedom–South Riding, 2
Glen Allen at Nansemond River, 5
Final
Saturday, June 26
Semifinal winners
CLASS 4 STATE TOURNAMENTS
BASEBALL
Semifinals
Wednesday, June 23
Menchville at Hanover, 6
Halifax at Broad Run, 6
Final
Saturday, June 26
Semifinal winners
BOYS LACROSSE
Semifinals
Tuesday, June 22
E.C. Glass 9, Western Albemarle 7
Dominion 14, Fauquier 10
Final
Saturday, June 26
GIRLS LACROSSE
Semifinals
Tuesday, June 22
Western Albemarle 17, Rockbridge County 7
Dominion 19, George Mason 3
Final
Saturday, June 26
Dominion at Western Albemarle
BOYS SOCCER
Final
Wednesday, June 23
Jefferson Forest at Smithfield, 7
GIRLS SOCCER
Final
Wednesday, June 23
Dominion at Menchville, 5
SOFTBALL
Semifinals
Wednesday, June 23
Hanover at Grafton, 3
Amherst at Tuscarora, 6
Final
Saturday, June 26
Semifinal winners
CLASS 3 STATE TOURNAMENTS
BASEBALL
Semifinals
Tuesday, June 22
Abingdon 4, Liberty Christian 3
Wednesday, June 23
Lafayette at Independence, 6
Final
Saturday, June 26
Semifinal winners
SOFTBALL
Semifinals
Tuesday, June 22
Rustburg 4, Lord Botetourt 0
Wednesday, June 23
Skyline at New Kent, 3 p.m.
Final
Saturday, June 26
Semifinal winners
BOYS SOCCER
Final
Wednesday, June 23
Spotswood at George Mason, 7
GIRLS SOCCER
Final
Wednesday, June 23
Western Albemarle at Independence, 5
CLASS 2 STATE TOURNAMENTS
Semifinals
Wednesday, June 23
Lebanon at Chatham, 6
Poquoson at Page County, 6
Final
Saturday, June 26
Semifinal winners
CLASS 1 STATE TOURNAMENTS
BASEBALL
Semifinals
Tuesday, June 22
Essex 6, Riverheads 2
Auburn 2, Chilhowie 0
Final
Saturday, June 26
Auburn at Essex
